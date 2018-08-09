Morning Report: Convention Center Chaos

The future of a proposed November hotel-tax measure aimed at bankrolling a Convention Center expansion, homeless initiatives and road repairs is in the City Council’s hands today.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s team on Wednesday rushed to save the effort after the city clerk announced that a state-required random sample process had revealed the labor and business coalition’s months-long signature gathering campaign hadn’t crossed the threshold to quickly be placed on the ballot. Tomorrow is the deadline to make the November ballot.

Now Faulconer, who had made the measure his top priority, is asking the City Council to vote to place a nearly identical city measure on the November ballot instead, as our Lisa Halverstadt and Scott Lewis describe in a breakdown of Wednesday’s events.

City Council President Myrtle Cole quickly called a special 4 p.m. City Council meeting and the mayor’s office scrambled to check in with City Council members who had been scheduled to be on summer recess.

The Yes for a Better San Diego, backed by powerful business and labor groups, had earlier this year introduced the citizens’ initiative hoping to avoid a required two-thirds vote to increase hotel taxes. Wednesday’s news ensures the measure will need that broad support.

Politics Around the County

Sizing Up Vista High’s Big Experiment, One Year in

When we talked to Vista High school leaders last year about the school’s extraordinary experiment with personalized learning, an innovative approach to teaching, officials there were excited, but acknowledged there was a lot to sort out.

“That’s the million-dollar question,” said Craig Gastauer, a former science teacher at Vista who now leads the training and professional development for the school’s teachers. “How do we put all of this together?”

Pacific Standard magazine delved into how the school year went for Vista under the new program, in which the freshman class was split into smaller groups, and courses were integrated across subjects, “so students can see how a skill they learned in one subject, like math, is useful in other subjects,” as VOSD’s Maya Srikrishnan explained.

What they found: The school saw a big uptick in attendance, “giving Vista officials sufficient evidence that their approach could work on a larger scale.” Bonds between teachers and students grew stronger too. There were some frustrations as well – from gripes about classroom design to the fact that the close-knit groups meant students who fought had no escape from one another.

Social Media Goodies

San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate and Maria Cate introduced their newborn baby girl, Madison Rose, to the world on Twitter and thanked staff at Scripps Health and Rady Children’s. “Our family is home & healthy, & we couldn’t be happier & in love,” Chris Cate wrote.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Sara Libby and Jesse Marx.