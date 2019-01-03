Morning Report: Council Dems Unsure When They'll Flex That Supermajority

Councilwoman Jen Campbell’s victory over Lorie Zapf in November stunned political watchers not just because she ousted a Council incumbent, but because the win gave City Council Democrats a supermajority that can override any potential Mayor Kevin Faulconer veto.

But “a month later, it is not clear that Council Democrats or their progressive allies are readying a policy push that will require them to flex that supermajority,” Andrew Keatts writes in a new piece examining Dems’ priorities as the new Council prepares to get to work.

“Instead, advocacy groups are vying for Council attention on their pre-existing priorities. Labor leaders say they’re ready to work with the mayor and the Council to combat problems. Different Council offices are picking and choosing where they’ll focus their attention in the New Year,” Keatts writes. “And in the middle, attempting to sort it into an agenda, is newly elected Council President Georgette Gomez.”

Gomez says the voters who gave Democrats a supermajority expect bold action, especially on housing and police accountability. They aren’t there to maintain the status quo, she said, although she did not specify any policies that would be making their way to a Council agenda anytime soon.

On her approach, though, Gomez has a clear sense of how she’ll operate.

“I am not going to be surprising the mayor at all,” Gomez told Keatts. “That doesn’t help any of us.”

That sentiment echoes Republicans who voiced their support for Gomez as council president. She’s a progressive with whom they expect to disagree often, but each made a point to say she’s easy to work with because she’s honest and transparent with them across the board.

Bry to Mayor’s Race: I Am in You

Nobody has made more noise or hinted with more energy that she was running for mayor of the city of San Diego than Barbara Bry but she made it official Wednesday with an announcement to supporters and the media.

She made an extra effort to shape herself as prioritizing fiscal responsibility and highlighting the city’s moribund but still rigorous pension crisis, which dominated city politics for a decade. It was a not subtle shot across the bow toward her prospective rival, Rep. Scott Peters, who was on the City Council in 2002 when the city enhanced pensions for employees while also voting to underfund the pension system.

Assemblyman Todd Gloria has also hinted at a prospective run. Former police Chief Shelley Zimmerman told the Union-Tribune in December she was also considering it.

Correction

Tuesday’s Culture Report misidentified artist Yasmine Kasem’s background. She is Egyptian-American and from Indiana.

