Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Morning Report

Morning Report: Council Dems Unsure When They'll Flex That Supermajority
Voice of San Diego

Councilwomen Jen Campbell, Vivian Moreno and Monica Montgomery get sworn in to the San Diego City Council. / Photo by Adriana Heldizjen

Councilwoman Jen Campbell’s victory over Lorie Zapf in November stunned political watchers not just because she ousted a Council incumbent, but because the win gave City Council Democrats a supermajority that can override any potential Mayor Kevin Faulconer veto.

But “a month later, it is not clear that Council Democrats or their progressive allies are readying a policy push that will require them to flex that supermajority,” Andrew Keatts writes in a new piece examining Dems’ priorities as the new Council prepares to get to work.

“Instead, advocacy groups are vying for Council attention on their pre-existing priorities. Labor leaders say they’re ready to work with the mayor and the Council to combat problems. Different Council offices are picking and choosing where they’ll focus their attention in the New Year,” Keatts writes. “And in the middle, attempting to sort it into an agenda, is newly elected Council President Georgette Gomez.”

Gomez says the voters who gave Democrats a supermajority expect bold action, especially on housing and police accountability. They aren’t there to maintain the status quo, she said, although she did not specify any policies that would be making their way to a Council agenda anytime soon.

On her approach, though, Gomez has a clear sense of how she’ll operate.

“I am not going to be surprising the mayor at all,” Gomez told Keatts. “That doesn’t help any of us.”

That sentiment echoes Republicans who voiced their support for Gomez as council president. She’s a progressive with whom they expect to disagree often, but each made a point to say she’s easy to work with because she’s honest and transparent with them across the board.

Bry to Mayor’s Race: I Am in You

Nobody has made more noise or hinted with more energy that she was running for mayor of the city of San Diego than Barbara Bry but she made it official Wednesday with an announcement to supporters and the media.

She made an extra effort to shape herself as prioritizing fiscal responsibility and highlighting the city’s moribund but still rigorous pension crisis, which dominated city politics for a decade. It was a not subtle shot across the bow toward her prospective rival, Rep. Scott Peters, who was on the City Council in 2002 when the city enhanced pensions for employees while also voting to underfund the pension system.

Assemblyman Todd Gloria has also hinted at a prospective run. Former police Chief Shelley Zimmerman told the Union-Tribune in December she was also considering it.

In Other News

Correction

Tuesday’s Culture Report misidentified artist Yasmine Kasem’s background. She is Egyptian-American and from Indiana.

The Morning Report was written by Ry Rivard, and edited by Sara Libby.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

What We Learned This Week

Top Stories: Dec. 21-28

VOSD Podcast: Here's What San Diego Should Do Next Year

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: Behind the Strange Accusation That Upended a Campaign

Sara Libby
News

Morning Report: Answers to Your Biggest Questions About San Diego

Voice of San Diego
News

The 3 Questions We Hear Most Often About How San Diego Works

Lisa Halverstadt
News

Our Favorite Podcast Episodes of 2018

Nate John

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
The 3 Questions We Hear Most Often About How San Diego Works
How a Strange Accusation Caught Fire and Took Down an Assembly Candidate
Politicians Point Fingers as Migrant Shelter and Public Health Crisis Looms in San Diego
They Said It (and Sometimes Regretted It): 2018's Most Notable Quotes
How the Spanos Family Built a Fortune Selling Bologna Sandwiches to Mexican Farmworkers
State Investigators Say There’s Evidence of a Financial ‘Cover-Up’ in Sweetwater
The 2018 Voice of the Year Is ...
The 3 Questions We Hear Most Often About How San Diego Works
‘What Else Are We Gonna Do?’: Sweetwater Grapples With an Unsustainable Financial Future
Private School Says It's Happy to Have Teacher Who Lost Credential Over Abuse, Harassment Incidents
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time

Thank you for helping us reach our goal!

--%
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!