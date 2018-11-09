Morning Report: Council to Weigh in on Homeless Navigation Center

Stay up to Date
Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
Mayor Kevin Faulconer has decided to press forward with a controversial plan to transform a former indoor skydiving center into a service hub for homeless San Diegans.
Lisa Halverstadt reports that the City Council is set to vote Tuesday on key agreements necessary to move the project forward despite a hail of concerns from critics including City Councilman Chris Ward, who represents downtown and helms the city’s homelessness committee.
City officials said Thursday they see the project as a central piece of a broader plan they’ve sketched out to try to better coordinate homeless outreach and case management, and give homeless San Diegans easier access to workers focused on helping them navigate an often overwhelming path to housing.
But Ward and others aren’t convinced the project can solve the lack of affordable housing they see as the prime roadblock to reducing homelessness in San Diego, and believe it will just create another bottleneck.
It turns out that school bonds to fund construction are popular among voters.
On Tuesday, San Diego voters approved 10 or the 11 school bond measures on county ballots, writes VOSD’s Will Huntsberry in his latest Learning Curve.
Since construction bonds are easier to pass than parcel taxes, which could go towards things like paying for more teachers, the result has been that school districts have prioritized school construction over education-focused initiatives that could lead to better outcomes for students.
Several weeks ago, we broke the news that Sweetwater Union High School District was in an urgent financial crisis. It had been warned it’d be facing a budget mess if it didn’t cut costs but it handed out raises across the board. Its central office staffing numbers ballooned even as student enrollment dropped. Now, the district has made some cuts and the U-T reports the district “has received approval of its newly revised budget from the San Diego County Office of Education.”
The district had overestimated its revenues and underestimated its costs for the current year.
The Morning Report was written by Maya Srikrishnan, and edited by Sara Libby.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.