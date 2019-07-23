Morning Report: Desperate Sweetwater School District May Get Loan - Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date
Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
In the latest development of Sweetwater Union High School District’s financial saga, leaders of the County Office of Education are proposing a $12 million loan to help the embattled district meet its financial obligations.
“The proposed loan comes as students are beginning to feel the pinch of $30 million in overspending by the district, first revealed last September by Voice of San Diego. High school seniors will not receive laptops this school year and free bus routes have been slashed at San Ysidro High School. The majority of students there are from low-income families, reports VOSD’s Will Huntsberry.
The loan would help Sweetwater catch up on some of its previous borrowing from a related building fund. Sweetwater is currently out of compliance with state regulations, because it has gone too long without paying the fund back. The county’s loan would help it do so.
Sweetwater students are more concerned with holding district leaders accountable for losing services, than whatever financial solution the district chooses. “We want the superintendent to put ‘Students First’ the way they say they do in the district slogan,” one student said.
The San Diego County Water Authority was forced recently to tell the public about a safety violation it incurred over an incident in April.
Officials now say they think the requirement is more confusing than informative, and say they think it could have unnecessarily stoked public fear about the quality of San Diego’s drinking water, Ry Rivard writes in the latest Environment Report.
“State regulators said it’s “likely” that the issue for which the Water Authority was cited didn’t create a public health threat and that the water eventually met state safety standards before it left the plant,” Rivard writes.
One Water Authority board member wrote to state officials that the notice they were required to send out “may be confusing to residents and cause unnecessary concern, both through a misinterpretation of the actual health risks.”
We first reported more than a month ago many East County residents in fire-prone areas were being dropped by their insurance companies, or seeing skyrocketing rates.
Now, the U-T has spoken with more residents struggling to find and afford fire insurance.
“Complaints lodged with the state by rural residents facing a loss of insurance has nearly doubled in the last two years and increased by more than 570 percent since 2010, according to data from the California Department of Insurance,” the U-T reports.
One issue insurance companies say is contributing to problems, as VOSD’s Ry Rivard has reported, is that state regulators won’t let companies set rates by taking into account the “new normal” of climate change and that they instead must predict future losses based on what’s happened in the past.
The Morning Report was written by Sara Libby and edited by Scott Lewis.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.