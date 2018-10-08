Morning Report: County Will Keep Open Two Half-Empty Juvenile Halls

Stay up to Date
San Diego County is home to two juvenile detention centers — one of which is undergoing a $240 million renovation. Both sit half empty amid an unprecedented drop in juvenile incarceration.
Either facility could contain the entire juvenile population. But county officials don’t have a clear explanation for why both facilities continue to stand into the future.
Will Huntsberry reports that the facilities in San Diego house juveniles from across the spectrum: They range in age and among those who’ve committed minor and serious crimes. Even still, county officials say it would be bad to close either one facility because it could interfere with their ability to move kids around and provide different programming options.
One probation official cited the need to always have “an overflow unit available for when our populations fluctuates.”
Plans for a major overhaul of Balboa Park’s center have been held up for years by lawsuits. Encouraged by initial legal victories, however, San Diego is quietly setting the stage for the Plaza de Panama to move forward.
Lisa Halverstadt reports that officials have released a request for bids and consulted outside attorneys on bonds that would cover the city’s share of the project. It aims to clear cars from the park’s central mesa and replace the asphalt lot behind the Organ Pavilion with a grass-covered paid parking garage.
Success of the project depends on the city’s ability to secure up to $50 million in bonds and the ability of philanthropists to raise another $28 million.
If the city prevails in court — we should know in the coming weeks — supporters hope the project can break ground next year.
… it would be perfectly understandable if you are now debilitated by shame. But you can also go to our website and Facebook page for updates. Our live podcast with Rep. Scott Peters, Assemblyman Todd Gloria and Councilman Chris Cate — all potential San Diego mayoral candidates — will be available soon.
We have a bunch of professionally edited videos that will be available soon. But if you can’t wait, we’ve already posted a recording of the fiery debate over the future of the Mission Valley stadium site, featuring reps for both SoccerCity and SDSU West. The loudest applause was directed at Howard Blackson, an urban planner who made the case for killing both proposals.
My notebook is full of interesting quotes and bits of gossip over the course of the day. Here’s a taste:
While running for California’s 49th Congressional District, Sara Jacobs said she heard plenty of well-meaning but insulting things about how to combat sexual violence and run a campaign.
She shares some of those experiences in a new op-ed, and contends the treatment of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who accused a Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault, reveals how the system isn’t designed to protect victims.
“There are many reasons women don’t ‘speak up’ — from worrying about their job security, to fearing retaliation or stigma,” Jacobs writes. “But another major reason is that many women rightly fear that their speaking up will be for naught — and that they’ll be ridiculed and dismissed while their abuser is afforded the benefit of the doubt.”
Saturday’s Politics Report mischaracterized the amount of money Mickey Kasparian planned to spend opposing Nathan Fletcher in the primary.
