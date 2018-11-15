Morning Report: Encinitas Still Not a Fan of New Housing

Stay up to Date
A judge in North County is considering drastic steps in Encinitas, after voters there rejected yet another state-mandated housing plan.
Much of coastal California is opposed to taller, denser development, but California requires cities to prepare for future growth by identifying locations where new housing could conceivably go someday. The most housing-averse city in San Diego County, Encinitas has been unable to do that for years.
One of the biggest obstacles, and the main source of dispute in a courtroom this week, as Jesse Marx reports, is a law in Encinitas that gives locals final say over major land-use changes. Voters rejected Measure U last week and a previous housing plan in 2016.
Attorneys for various tenants and developers are now asking the San Diego Superior Court to temporarily suspend the Encinitas law so that city officials can comply with California rules to draft a housing plan. A judge sounded sympathetic to their request.
One of the leading opponents of compared Measure U — which could have lead to 1,500 new units on 15 privately owned sites — to attempts after the Civil War to segregate and disenfranchise black people.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is pushing for more housing for homeless San Diegans citywide.
Faulconer announced late Tuesday that he has asked each of the city’s nine City Council members to identify at least two potential locations in their districts for supportive housing projects within the next 30 days.
His request follows the City Council’s recent approval of a resolution calling for the city to back at least 140 new permanent supportive housing units in each Council district by 2021.
At our Brews and News event last night in Barrio Logan, Alvarez let loose.
We’ll grab the transcript from his remarks and share more in the Politics Report and podcast.
Councilwoman Georgette Gomez also came up to take some questions in front of the crowd. She confirmed she was hoping to become Council president.
Dried-up vegetation, a dearth of autumn rain and hot, dry winds could spell disaster for San Diego’s fire season.
VOSD contributor Diana Leonard asked experts to gauge San Diego’s fire risk and explained (for those of us who weren’t quite sure) exactly what Santa Ana winds are.
What she found: This fall’s rains weren’t enough to stave off the peril associated with the Santa Ana winds — and the situation could worsen in coming years.
The Court of Appeal has rebuffed San Diego Gas & Electric’s latest effort to try to recover $379 million it spent on 2007 wildfire costs from ratepayers, according to the Union-Tribune.
Smaller groups of Central Americans fleeing their countries and traveling together through Mexico have been arriving in Tijuana since Sunday.
Since the first group of LGBTQ migrants arrived Sunday, buses with more people have come in the past few days.
Roughly 80 migrants arrived Sunday. More than 300 arrived Monday and another group of over 300 came Tuesday, tweeted KPBS’s Jean Guerrero. And there are more on the way.
More groups from several caravans traveling through Mexico are in various places on the journey, according to the Associated Press. Some are still in Mexico City, some in Sinoloa and Jalisco. There are also reports of smaller groups that have chosen to take the route to Texas’ border.
The influx of migrants is posing a problem for Tijuana, which only had shelter capacity for about 1,400, the Union-Tribune reports. It’s also bringing anxiety to other asylum-seekers who have already been waiting in Tijuana to be processed by U.S. officials.
Military troops and immigration officials closed multiple lanes at the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa Ports of Entry to “harden” the border crossings for the migrants’ arrival.
They’ve also set up near the border at Imperial Beach, as many migrants have gone to the Tijuana side of the fence — some even climbing to the top of it — to see their first glimpse of the United States.
The controversial plan to overhaul Balboa Park’s central mesa just notched two more legal victories.
The state Court of Appeal on Tuesday denied Save Our Heritage Organisation’s petition for a rehearing following the court’s decision that the city was not required to conduct more environmental reviews when it revived the project two years ago, as the preservationist group had argued.
And Superior Court Judge Gregory Pollack earlier this month issued a final ruling in the city’s favor in a case San Diegans for Open Government filed challenging the project’s plan to rely on up to $50 million in bonds to finance the project.
Both lawsuits had kept the city from moving forward with the overhaul.
The recent rulings don’t mean the legal battles are over.
Bruce Coons, who leads SOHO, said his group expects to request early next year that the state Supreme Court hear its case.
A spokeswoman for Mayor Kevin Faulconer said San Diegans for Open Government also has until early next year to appeal the ruling in the bond case.
Meanwhile, the city is continuing to lay the groundwork to break ground next year.
The city is set to receive bids from contractors early next month that will help officials and supporters decide whether the project, which aims to clear cars from the park’s center, remains financially feasible.
The Morning Report was written by Lisa Halverstadt and Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.
