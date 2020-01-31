 Morning Report: Exhibit E of the District’s Vision 2020 Struggle - Voice of San Diego

News

News

Morning Report: Exhibit E of the District’s Vision 2020 Struggle
Voice of San Diego
Porter Elementary / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

This week, Will Huntsberry has checked San Diego Unified’s progress on an ambitious initiative to deliver quality schools in every neighborhood by 2020.

In his latest piece, Huntsberry turns to District E in southeastern San Diego where seven schools qualify as some of the state’s worst-performing, underscoring the district’s struggle to meet its Vision 2020 target even despite impressive gains on some other fronts.

Huntsberry notes that the low-performing schools in southeastern San Diego not only rank among the lowest due to test scores but also when it comes to suspension rates or absences – and that community members have been calling for more resources to combat those issues for years.

And worse yet, Huntsberry found that Porter Elementary and Knox Middle have ranked in the bottom two categories across all metrics measured by the state Department of Education for two years in a row.

Keashonna Christopher, a counselor at Porter who has also worked at Knox, said she believes those outcomes wouldn’t be tolerated elsewhere in the city.

“Parents will voice their concerns and sometimes there will be a forum to hear them out.  But then actual follow-up for action items doesn’t happen. … It doesn’t turn into actual outcomes,” Christopher told Huntsberry.

  • Meanwhile, a San Diego Unified task force created to help the district better handle sexual misconduct complaints released 19 recommendations this week. Huntsberry boils them down in his latest education column: “The key recommendation is the district will “create a culture of reporting” through new and improved trainings. Other recommendations were vague and consisted of future plans to revise procedures. Others simply mention laws and policies that are already on the books.”

Atkins Pledges Action on Housing Production Following SB 50 Fail

State Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins of San Diego promised to champion legislation this year to accelerate lagging housing production in the state in the aftermath of the latest collapse of SB 50.

On Thursday, after three years of effort, the state Senate rejected the blockbuster bill that would have removed housing density limits near transit for the second time in 24 hours.

The Los Angeles Times reports the bill came three votes short of passing amid opposition from some state senators and activists who argued it failed to adequately tackle the state’s low-income housing gap and took too much power away from local governments.

Shortly after the vote, Atkins – who earlier this month tried to save the bill by pulling it from the Senate Appropriations Committee – said she remains convinced the state needs legislation to ramp up homebuilding and tackle the state’s affordability crisis but that SB 50 wasn’t the right vehicle. She pledged to work on another option.  

“We need to reset the conversation,” Atkins said. “So I am making the commitment to you today that in the coming weeks I will be meeting with stakeholders on all sides to find a way forward on a housing production bill that can pass both houses and get the governor’s signature.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom soon issued his own statement praising Atkins’ commitment to a “historic housing production bill.”

News Roundup

  • San Diego County health officials say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still investigating the region’s first potential coronavirus case. (KPBS)
  • The city’s Planning Commission unanimously gave the go-ahead Thursday to a proposed 404-unit affordable housing project in Clairemont set to replace a former sheriff’s department crime lab. (Union-Tribune)
  • Chula Vista teachers staged a walkout Wednesday in a bid for salary increases and no increased class sizes. (10News)
  • The city can move forward with a planned connector road between Interstate 805 and Friars Road following a judge’s ruling against residents who claimed more environmental analysis was needed. (Union-Tribune) 

The Morning Report was written by Lisa Halverstadt, and edited by Sara Libby.

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

Border Report: Climate Change Knows No Borders

Former San Diego Border Patrol Chief Tapped to Lead Agency

Morning Report: Leaders Hope to Revive Pedicabs at the Border

What to Read Next
News

San Diego Explained: What's in the City's Homelessness Plan

Adriana Heldiz
News

Morning Report: The Pro-Housing Mayor in a Housing-Averse City

Voice of San Diego
News

Morning Report: It's 2020. How Has 'Vision 2020' Fared?

Voice of San Diego
News

Morning Report: Mayor Can't Quell Water Beef

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Morning Report: Issa Goes Off
Mayor's Video Endorsement of Issa Was Old, But Support Stands After Nasty Ad
Sacramento Report: There's No Shortage of Anti-AB 5 Bills and Candidates
There's No Water Under the Bridge in the Feud That Won't End
Politics Report: It's Money Time!
More San Diego Unified Schools Will Be Listed Among State’s Worst-Performing
Grossmont High Basketball Coach Is Cashing in on Tournaments
Encinitas Parking Lot for the Homeless Continues to Stir Fears and Anger
SDPD Crime Lab Manager Is Officially Out Following Rape Kit Testing Scandal
Teachers at San Diego Charter Schools Are Far Less Experienced Than Traditional School Peers
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!