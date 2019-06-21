Morning Report: Faulconer, Trump Have Very Different Accounts of Their Meeting

Stay up to Date
Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
During a lengthy appearance on Fox News Wednesday night, President Donald Trump told Sean Hannity that San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer praised Trump’s border policies during his visit to the White House this week.
“We just finished San Diego, as you know, San Diego, in California,” Trump said. “They’re so happy. The mayor was just up in my office, great guy. He came up to thank me for having done the wall because it’s made such a difference. He said, it’s like day and night. He said people were flowing across and now nobody can come in.”
A Faulconer spokesman told VOSD the conversation did not happen like that, as Scott Lewis reports.
“That’s not what Mayor Faulconer said. We all know that the President uses his own terminology. But that wasn’t the focus of their conversation,” Craig Gustafson, a mayoral spokesman, said in a written statement.
Instead, Gustafson said they spoke about pollution from Mexico in the Tijuana River Valley and about the USMCA trade agreement.
Violent crime is surging in El Cajon and local leaders aren’t sure why.
The number of reported homicides, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults spiked 20 percent from 2017 to 2018 and more than 50 percent between 2014 and 2018, Jesse Marx reports.
The first of those two statistics was highlighted in a recent Union-Tribune analysis of increasing crime in some neighborhoods across the region.
El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has a couple theories based on anecdotal observations: increased aggravated assaults in the city’s homeless population and improved relations with the city’s immigrant and refugee groups that could make those communities more comfortable reporting crimes to police.
Unsurprisingly, Marx reports, some members of the Chaldean community dispute the mayor’s hypotheses.
A good education has long been considered a panacea to poverty and inequality, but a billionaire venture capitalist is challenging that paradigm.
In this week’s Learning Curve, VOSD’s Will Huntsberry focuses on a viral essay by a billionaire entrepreneur that suggests that assumption is a myth.
Of efforts to level the playing field with education by replicating the Harlem Children’s Zone, Huntsberry writes: “We had a vision of education as the great equalizer, we laughably underfunded it and then we went about our business.”
The Morning Report was written by Lisa Halverstadt and Andrew Keatts, and edited by Sara Libby.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.