Morning Report: Faulconer Wants to Axe Parking Mandates for Some New Housing

Stay up to Date
Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
Mayor Kevin Faulconer wants to eliminate mandated parking for multi-family housing near transit hubs in hopes a regulatory rollback will spur more affordable housing developments and encourage San Diegans to rely less on cars.
The goal: Let the housing market, not existing requirements to provide parking, dictate what’s needed.
Lisa Halverstadt dug into the mayor’s proposal and talked to city officials, developers and experts about its potential impact. Most emphasized that Faulconer’s regulatory proposal is unlikely to lead developers to stop providing parking spots altogether in the immediate future but it could be a gamechanger over the long haul.
Faulconer’s pitch marks his latest effort to try to encourage more home-building and meet long-term goals laid out in the city’s Climate Action Plan.
Faulconer’s team hopes to send the measure to the City Council this spring.
A group of teachers at Gompers Preparatory Academy charter school in Chollas View are trying to unionize amid concerns about unequal pay and mandated work during holiday and summer breaks, among other issues.
If the state approves the teachers’ proposal, the Union-Tribune reports, Gompers would become one of just a handful of unionized charter schools in the county.
Not all teachers at the school are on board with the push to unionize and earlier this week, some spoke out before the San Diego Unified school board took a rare step to approve a resolution encouraging Gompers staff and administration to “to engage with their organizing employees in a lawful, respectful and productive way.”
Scott Lewis previously looked into the what happened after Preuss School, a La Jolla charter, unionized in 2017 and found little drama followed the decision. What did follow were changes to the contract process for teachers and a new a step-and-column pay program similar to those in many school districts.
Lewis also delved into an increasing push to put a moratorium on new charter schools and the complicated politics surrounding those schools in a recent podcast interview with Democrats Lorena Gonzalez and Nathan Fletcher. The couple has three children enrolled in charter schools – and Gonzalez would like to see a moratorium on new ones – but she also said those schools don’t necessarily have to be “anti-union.”
A group of U.S. and Mexican volunteers who coordinated the first caravan has been a crucial player helping draw thousands of Central American migrants to the border.
In the process, the Los Angeles Times writes in a new profile of the group, known as Pueblo Sin Fronteras or People Without Borders, has drawn both praise for its efforts to aid those migrants and criticism for imperiling them.
The Times explains the history behind the group, which initially led classes for day laborers about workplace rights after its founding in 2009, and the group’s more recent effors to aid migrants in Tijuana.
VOSD’s Maya Srikrishnan for months tracked members of one of the group’s caravans, documenting Pueblo Sin Fronteras’ efforts to help the Central American migrants and the group’s experiences once they made it to Tijuana.
The Morning Report was written by Lisa Halverstadt, and edited by Sara Libby.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.