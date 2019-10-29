 Morning Report: Feds, State Spar Over Thomas Jefferson School of Law - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News

Morning Report: Feds, State Spar Over Thomas Jefferson School of Law
Voice of San Diego
Thomas Jefferson Law School student Stephanie Germani receives GI Bill benefits to help pay for her legal education. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

The federal government recently stripped California of its ability to determine which schools can accept students’ GI Bill benefits — and the state’s treatment of San Diego’s Thomas Jefferson Law School is a big part of the reason.

“California’s Department of Veterans Affairs suspended Thomas Jefferson from enrolling new students with veterans benefits in late 2017 and removed the school from the GI Bill program all together last year,” Lyle Moran reports in a new story. “The state acted in response to the San Diego law school being placed on probation by its national accreditor.”

But the federal VA said the state agency made a mistake, and the state agency eventually reversed course. 

It didn’t end there, though. The federal VA took over the state VA’s GI Bill duties this month after the Thomas Jefferson incident and others.

During the period in which the school couldn’t accept GI Bill benefits, it stepped up to cover students’ expenses.

“The VA erroneously taking away GI Bill funding for Thomas Jefferson students when the ABA placed us on probation could have completely derailed my legal education,” one student told Moran. “I’m so thankful that my school stepped up during what could have been a very devastating time financially and emotionally so I could continue my education.”

SDSU Ups Offer to the City for Mission Valley Land

The standoff between the city of San Diego and San Diego State University over the purchase price of land around the Mission Valley stadium appears to have been short lived. In a letter to San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, according to the Union-Tribune, university officials offered to pay $19.5 million more than previously proposed. The university now is offering to pay $87.7 million for the land to cover the cost of demolishing the old stadium, construct a new river park and account for the value of the the land’s appreciation since 2017.

The university and city had been in a dispute about whether the previous offer, of $68.2 million, rightfully accounted for the cost of the river park and demolition of the stadium or whether it forced the city to indirectly pay for the park, which was expressly prohibited by last year’s Measure G. If this dispute is resolved, it would mark a major step in SDSU’s progress toward developing the land.

Downtown Migrant Shelter’s Future Is Unclear

Border policy for the last two-plus years has been defined by change. 

It was a change in federal policy in October 2018 that left San Diego officials scrambling to accommodate a crush of asylum-seekers federal officials were suddenly dropping off in San Diego without plans for how to reach sponsors and family members elsewhere in the country. That set off a mad scramble to locate and fund a facility to shelter those migrants. 

It also led to a lawsuit by the county against the Trump Administration.

But another federal policy change — the Remain in Mexico program for Central American asylum-seekers — has slowed the flow of migrants who utilize the shelter.

In the latest Border Report, VOSD’s Maya Srikrishnan re-examines the circumstances that led San Diego officials to create the shelter and points out that its future is unclear, since the facility’s lease only runs through the end of this year.

Inside San Diego’s ‘Gold Standard’ Prison

If I told you there was a place in Santee with a coffee spot, a farmer’s market and gardening classes and an amphitheatre for movie nights, you might think there was a hot new neighborhood worth driving to East County to check out.

That place, though, is the Las Colinas Detention and Re-entry Facility, and a new Washington Post Magazine piece calls it “a gold standard for gender-responsive corrections.”

Before the facility was rebuilt, jail officials brought in a director from the Center for Gender and Justice to advise on improvements.

The resulting facility and policies offer examples that other jails should look to, the piece argues: “At Las Colinas, the women have access to unlimited feminine hygiene supplies, including tampons. Unlike at some facilities, they aren’t routinely strip-searched when they walk in the door. The visiting area has a playroom for kids.”

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Sara Libby, and edited by Scott Lewis.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

Morning Report: One Attorney Has Filed 50-Plus Suits Under New Section 8 Law

San Diego Explained: The Fight Over the Cost of the Mission Valley Land

Morning Report: Creating the Homelessness Plan Was the Easy Part

What to Read Next
News

Border Report: The Downtown Migrant Shelter's Future Is Unclear

Maya Srikrishnan
News

Morning Report: El Cajon’s Pension Numbers Are Bleak

Voice of San Diego
News

What We Learned This Week

Sara Libby
News

VOSD Podcast: The Politifest Pre-Game Show

Nate John

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Medical Board Charges San Diego Doctor Who's Doled Out Dozens of Vaccine Exemptions
A Single Attorney Has Filed More Than 50 Lawsuits Under New Section 8 Discrimination Law
The City Has a Plan to Fight Homelessness. Now What?
San Diego Explained: The Fight Over the Cost of the Mission Valley Land
El Cajon Has One of the Highest Pension Obligation Risks in California
Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP
Southwestern Officials Agreed to Keep Quiet About Professor Who Had Trove of Nude Student Photos, Sex Videos
Medical Board Charges San Diego Doctor Who's Doled Out Dozens of Vaccine Exemptions
The Major Dispute Exposed by a New Appraisal of the Mission Valley Stadium Land
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!