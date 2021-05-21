Morning Report: Fentanyl Deaths Are Skyrocketing

Stay up to Date
Accidental deaths involving fentanyl are soaring countywide – and San Diego’s homeless population has been hit particularly hard.
Lisa Halverstadt reports that 82 homeless San Diegans died last year during overdoses involving the opioid. That’s a five-fold increase from 2019.
The county Medical Examiner’s Office reports that fentanyl deaths also spiked by more than 200 percent throughout the county from 2019 to 2020.
Now, city and county officials are scrambling to stem the suffering.
On Friday morning, county Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten is set to sign an order allowing lifesaving overdose reversal drug naloxone to be distributed throughout the county without prescriptions.
County and city officials, including County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and Mayor Todd Gloria, say they are determined to deliver additional solutions in coming weeks and months. Fletcher next month is set to encourage fellow board members to approve a new substance abuse strategy aimed at lessening barriers to care while Gloria has pledged a new $1.35 million city investment in treatment programs.
Both state and federal leaders have pledged a historic investment in education that is set to make California schools more flush with cash than they have been in years.
But some education advocacy organizations are cautioning that districts may be less than transparent in how they spend that cash, reports Will Huntsberry in The Learning Curve. The group conducted an analysis of pandemic-related spending so far and found most districts did not clearly explain how they spent their money and often left out required information.
“We cannot repeat past mistakes from 2020-21, when districts did not publicly account for billions of dollars in federal and state pandemic relief funds. This left stakeholders, who under the law must be partners in planning, in the dark about how these funds were spent,” said one advocate.
The Morning Report was written by Lisa Halverstadt, Will Huntsberry and Andrew Keatts, and edited by Sara Libby.