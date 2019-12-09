 Morning Report: Few Removed From Gang Database Despite New Law - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News

Morning Report: Few Removed From Gang Database Despite New Law
Voice of San Diego
Assemblywoman Shirley Weber / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

Three years ago, a California law gave people the right to challenge inclusion their in a database used by police and prosecutors to document and track suspected gang members. 

But as VOSD contributor Kelly Davis reports, few people have requested removal and even fewer have been successful. State Department of Justice data show that of the 53 requests filed over a one-year period, only 11 were granted. 

Being in the database isn’t a crime on its own, but critics of the database say it effectively criminalizes anyone whose image and information is uploaded into it. Young black and Latino men are disproportionately included, and both employers and the military have been known to use it when conducting screenings. 

Indeed, some of the people who’ve been included in the database have complained that it painted a wildly misleading picture of themselves and their families and amounts to guilt by association. In 2014, a San Diego man was charged with conspiracy because he’d been seen talking to people who belonged to a gang that may have been involved in a series of shootings. 

A group of reformers called the process of requesting for removal from the database “inaccessible and ineffective.” San Diego Assemblywoman Shirley Weber said it might be time to revisit the law that created the process in the first place. 

How Sherman Might Change the Mayor’s Race

The Republicans continue to lose members (Assemblyman Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley is now a registered independent) but at least they have a candidate for San Diego mayor. On the podcast, we discussed what City Councilman Scott Sherman’s entry means for his colleague Barbara Bry, who until last week was Todd Gloria’s primary opponent. 

In this week’s Politics Report: We did a short interview with Sherman. We asked for his take on President Trump. He wasn’t giving.

Housing is the top issue in the race, and Bry is pitching herself as a protector of neighborhoods

“That may appeal to more than upscale, largely white suburbs filled with single-family homes,” writes Union-Tribune columnist Michael Smolens. “Increasingly, residents in lower-income, more minority communities are fearful that new development will lead to gentrification and price them out of their neighborhoods.”

In the coming weeks, we’ll be watching the conservative Lincoln Club. The group helped sink the candidacy of Nathan Fletcher in 2012 and 2013 when he ran for mayor. He was also in the position Bry is, opposed by both the Republican and Democratic Party and labor. But this year, some of the Lincoln Club’s top members have been raising money for Bry.

Politics Roundup

  • Speaking of housing, the U-T reports that big changes may be coming to how San Diego gathers neighborhood input on development projects. Community planning groups tend to be made up of older homeowners, and both the city auditor and the county grand jury have complained that the groups are unprofessional, unpredictable and not adequately transparent. 
  • Taking advantage of a law he wrote as a state senator, state Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara placed a one-year moratorium on insurance companies dropping customers in areas that have recently experienced wildfires. As Sara Libby notes in the Sacramento Report, the governor’s wildfire commission recently warned that home insurance — which is necessary for a mortgage — may soon be unavailable or unaffordable for people who live near fire-prone wildlands. 
  • There are five open seats on the City Council next year. District 9 is perhaps the least-discussed, but that’s quickly changing. Also in this week’s Politics Report, we wrote about Kelvin Barrios, a candidate and labor organizer. He has been accused of misusing campaign funds during a school board race and from his time as treasurer of the California Young Democrats Latino Caucus. 

Hunter on When He’ll Be Out (Journalism Ethics, Also Out)

Three days after pleading guilty to misusing campaign funds, Rep. Duncan Hunter announced he’ll also resign from Congress after the holidays. 

The timing of when he actually steps down is significant. Rob Pyers, research director for the California Targetbook, explained on Twitter: “If Hunter delays his resignation into early January, any vacancy would occur outside of the window for [Gov.] Gavin Newsom to schedule a potential special election primary to coincide with the March 3rd presidential primary, where Democratic turnout would be considerably higher.”

Hunter went on KUSI last week to announce his plea deal, and since then the TV station has been getting dunked on hard. Although the appearance was framed as an “interview,” the Union-Tribune reports that the softball questions lobbed in the congressman’s direction were all suggested by his aides.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

Morning Report: Police Stop Data Shows Racial Disparities

Morning Report: Why Stakeholders Think It's Fifth Times the Charm for Hotel Tax

Morning Report: Minorities Still Arrested for Marijuana at Higher Rates

What to Read Next
News

What We Learned This Week

Sara Libby
News

VOSD Podcast: Scott Sherman Is Officially Running for Mayor

Nate John
News

Morning Report: Inside Faulconer's Plan to (Kinda) Axe Height Limits

Voice of San Diego
News

San Diego Explained: How to Report Abuse in Public Schools

Adriana Heldiz

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Join us!

Lets raise $200K by Dec 31
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
--%

Trending Stories
Escondido Mayor Pulls Support for Colleague, Endorses Her Opponent
Meet San Diego's 13 Most Scandalous Members of Congress
A Year After Border Shutdown, Local Leaders Say the Chaos Strengthened Ties With Tijuana
Post-Legalization, Marijuana Enforcement Still Hits Minorities Harder
Mayor Rolls Out Long-Awaited Height Limit Elimination (Sorta) Plan
San Marcos Elementary Lost Nearly Half Its Teaching Staff in One Year
Dozens of Police Officers Across San Diego County Have Been Convicted of Crimes
It’s Official: Thomas Jefferson Law School Will Lose Its National Accreditation
Escondido Mayor Pulls Support for Colleague, Endorses Her Opponent
How San Diego Unified Blew Up Its ‘Balanced’ Budget
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!