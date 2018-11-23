Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Morning Report

Morning Report: Fires Reignite Backcountry Development Fights
Voice of San Diego

Joseph Manrique, a rancher in Harmony Grove, worries traffic from new development will make it hard for him and his horses to flee a fire. / Photo by Ry Rivard

Housing development projects like the Newland Sierra near San Marcos or Lilac Hills Ranch near Valley Center were already controversial. But the recent death and destruction wrought by the Camp Fire in Northern California has renew attention.

Ry Rivard reports that those projects would add thousands of new houses in fire-prone parts of San Diego County.

Developers have told the public not to worry. They’ve submitted fire protection plans to the county. And in some cases, they’ve argued that new homes could act as fire breaks that protect older homes nearby.

But nearby residents aren’t buying it. Putting hundreds more people on the road during an emergency without investments in road expansion is a recipe for disaster, they argue.

Several developments are planned on sites that have burned in the past. Not unusual, though, given that much of San Diego County east of the coast and west of the desert has burned over the past century.

FAQ: What’s Up With Balboa Park?

For a place as beloved as Balboa Park, the place sure does seem to confuse people.

As part of our People’s Reporter series, Lisa Halverstadt compiled some of the most common questions we hear about how the park operates, and its future.

For example, the San Diego Zoo receives a share of a property tax measure but those funds can’t be distributed more broadly around the park to fix a backlog of maintenance needs. “A city charter amendment – and another public vote – would be necessary to direct property taxes to the rest of Balboa Park,” Halverstadt writes.

We’ve also got answers to your questions about the future of the Museum of Man, zoo discounts for San Diego residents and more.

North County Councils Will Look Much Different

Democrats scored bigger wins in the last election than the initial results suggested. As the final ballots are counted, it’s clear that the next city councils in both Escondido and Carlsbad — bastions of conservatism — will be majority-Democrat.

The latest North County Report details that the election had a lot to do with immigration. Escondido Mayor Sam Abed’s visit to the White House in May galvanized activists and turned off moderate Republicans.

Paul McNamara, who is likely to become Escondido’s new mayor, is a registered Democrat but describes himself as a centrist. Decades ago, he could have easily run as a member of the GOP. He presented himself on the campaign trail as a source of civility and a skeptic of development.

“It’s not that these cities are shifting from being rabidly conservative to rabidly liberal,” said a UCSD political science professor. “It’s just that the center is this kind of smart-growth coalition.”

VOSD Podcast: The ‘San Diego Special’ Special Edition

In the latest podcast episode, hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts discuss what exactly defines a “San Diego special” and unravel the issues that have politically paralyzed local leaders over the last couple of years.

VOSD’s Jesse Marx joined the crew to break down how a dispute over a legal marijuana dispensary took a dark turn.

The Morning Report was written by Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

This Marijuana Business Dispute Just Took a Weird, Dark Turn

Morning Report: Voters Judged the Judges, and Rejected Kreep

Morning Report: SDG&E Wants Out of the Electricity-Buying Business

What to Read Next
News

Your Balboa Park Questions, Answered

Lisa Halverstadt
News

VOSD Podcast: We Learned What a 'San Diego Special' Is and We're Obsessed

Adriana Heldiz
News

North County Report: Escondido Goes From MAGA to Mariachi

Jesse Marx
News

Morning Report: A Legal Dispute Over a Pot Business Takes a Dark Turn

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
This Marijuana Business Dispute Just Took a Weird, Dark Turn
North County Report: Escondido Goes From MAGA to Mariachi
Opinion
Don’t Let Terminal 1 Become Another ‘San Diego Special’
Anatomy of a Sitting Judge’s ‘Astounding’ Loss
Will the Trolley Ever Go to the Airport? Leaders Hope to Get Closer to an Answer
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
This Marijuana Business Dispute Just Took a Weird, Dark Turn
Everything You Need to Know About the Migrant Caravan, and Those That Came Before
Border Report: A Caravan Within the Caravan Has Arrived in Tijuana
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!