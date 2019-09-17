 Morning Report: For Some Candidates, Home Isn't Where the Campaign Is - Voice of San Diego
Morning Report: For Some Candidates, Home Isn't Where the Campaign Is
Voice of San Diego
Rep. Darrell Issa appears at Golden Hall on Election Night 2016. / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

More and more, it appears that living in the district you’re running to represent might not be a thing San Diego congressional candidates do.

As Randy Dotinga explains in a new story, one current member of Congress and three top candidates for various local House districts don’t live in the districts they’re vying for. Two of the candidates have either represented other districts, or tried to. 

Come Election Day, none of them can vote for themselves. 

“The Constitution says members of the House of Representatives must be at least 25 years old (although the House has let younger people into its ranks because it felt like it), a citizen of the U.S. for at least seven years and ‘an Inhabitant of that State in which he shall be chosen,’” Dotinga notes. “The Constitution says nothing about dividing states into geographic districts. That’s something Congress came up with.”

Schools Investigations Are Happening Across the Country

Our ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct has revealed lots of disturbing patterns: problem educators moved from class to class or school to school, teachers given large payouts and allowed to quietly resign, allegations from students that either aren’t believed or aren’t investigated properly.

But if you pull back the lens even further, there’s another pattern: These issues are happening in schools all over the state, and all over the nation.

In a brief snapshot, Kayla Jimenez highlights some notable cases and reporting from across the country to emphasize how universal these problems are, and how elusive solutions continue to be.

San Diego’s CCA Vote Is Finally Here

The San Diego City Council will vote on whether the city should go forward with the community choice aggregation model and whether to approve a joint powers agreement that establishes a legal framework to govern the program Tuesday, the U-T reports.

Here’s a rundown of what San Diego’s governed-run energy agency would look like.

Voice of San Diego’s Ry Rivard has also detailed the local power concerns that may keep other jurisdictions from working with the city of San Diego when it comes to forming a regional energy agency. Before Tuesday’s vote, it’s also probably a good idea to revisit Rivard’s definitive guide to community choice aggregation.

Mexico’s Bracing for a ‘Green Rush’

Mexico’s federal government appears to be slowly marching toward marijuana legalization, and some entrepreneurs in Tijuana are bracing for the “green rush.” 

But for medical marijuana patients, Maya Srikrishnan reports, legalization can’t happen fast enough. Organizations like Fundación Loto Roja have turned to legal remedies, asking courts to grant patients access to the marijuana products they need. 

Also in the Border Report: the U.S. Supreme Court says a ban on Central American migrants who’ve passed through a third country on their way here can continue. 

In Other News

  • On Tuesday, the San Diego City Council will get its first update in years on a lawsuit that challenges a city ordinance that restricts where sex offenders live. The lawsuit was filed in 2017, shortly after the City Council refused – against advice from the city attorney’s office – to repeal an ordinance banning sex offenders from living within 2,000 feet of schools, parks and other minor-oriented facilities. (KPBS)
  • Rep. Duncan Hunter is trying to get prosecutors’ case against him dismissed by arguing, among other things, that the government shouldn’t have used financial disclosures from the Federal Election Commission as evidence against him. Prosecutors pushed back in court documents, calling the appeal frivolous. (Union-Tribune)
  • KPBS looks at the risks and costs of living in San Diego’s backcountry, where insurance costs are increasing radically, as wildfires become a more common risk due to climate change. 
  • SeaWorld is looking for its fourth CEO in five years. (Union-Tribune) 
  • Los Angeles Times columnist George Skelton praised Senate leader Toni Atkins for her decision last week to press ahead with one of her own bills, even though the governor asked her not to. Atkins showed that a healthy Legislature should independently push its own ideas about public policy, Skelton writes. 

The Morning Report was written by Sara Libby, Jesse Marx and Maya Srikrishnan.

