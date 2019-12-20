Morning Report: Grossmont Union's Still Expelling the Most Black Students By Far - Voice of San Diego

If Grossmont Union High School District wants to meet the goal it set for lowering expulsion rates, it has a lot of work to do. New data from the state shows the district is still expelling black students at significantly higher rates than other San Diego school districts.

For the 2018-19 school year, the district’s expulsion rate for black students was 1.46 percent — nine times the average expulsion rate for black students countywide. Although that number is lower than previous years, it’s still far above the county average of .16 percent.

Officials pledged to reduce the district’s overall expulsion rate to below 0.2 percent by 2020, meaning it would need to cut its current rate by half in the next year. As Jack Molmud reports, officials have yet to acknowledge problems in their expulsion rate for black students.

“Ultimately the district just doesn’t care for black students, that’s just the reality,” said Mohamed Abdi, a researcher and graduate student at the San Diego State University Office of Diversity. “No achievement is made when students are being suspended or expelled.”

Grossmont officials declined to comment on its expulsion rate of black students.

Why Local Officials Are Zeroing in on the FAFSA

County education officials have figured out how to get more kids to go to college, based on data, of course. They’ve determined that if they can significantly boost the number of students filling out a FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, it will significantly increase the percentage of students who enroll in college.

That’s because data shows 90 percent of students who fill out the form enroll in college. Of those who don’t fill out the application, only 55 percent enroll.

As Will Huntsberry reports in the latest Learning Curve, that means increasing the FAFSA completion rate even slightly could have a significant impact on the life outcomes of literally hundreds of people.

In Other News

