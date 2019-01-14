Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Morning Report

Morning Report: High Drama on the Colorado River
Sara Libby

A view of the Colorado River as it flows through northern Arizona. / Image via Shutterstock

The Colorado River is both a source of economic productivity in the American West as well as the central commodity in a complex accounting system used by major farmers and entire states. That’s why officials often refer to it as a bank.

This month, the nation’s largest water agency, the Metropolitan Water District, began what amounts to a run on the bank.

Ry Rivard reports that the agency — which delivers water across Southern California, including to San Diego — started rapidly withdrawing water from the river, which is stored behind Hoover Dam in Lake Mead.

Metropolitan officials are worried that the federal government is about to step in to ration the river, which 40 million people depend on as it flows some 1,300 miles from its headwaters in Wyoming and Colorado to the Sea of Cortez in Mexico.

All this is happening because an ongoing drought along the river has collided with years of overuse by the states, primarily California and Arizona. Like people who borrow money to get out of debt, we’ve found ourselves in a world where there’s more water on paper than there is in the river.

Chris Ward Is Running for Assembly

The Democratic San Diego City Councilman, whose district includes downtown and much of the urban core, has opened a campaign committee for state office.

In 2016, Ward took the place of Todd Gloria, another openly gay progressive, while Gloria went to Sacramento. But with Gloria now running for mayor in 2020, Ward is eyeing the 78th Assembly District seat. It includes much of Ward’s current city district plus San Diego’s beach communities, Coronado and Imperial Beach.

Over on the podcast, Scott Lewis and Andy Keatts considered the goals and narratives of the mayoral candidates — including Gloria, Councilwoman Barbara Bry and possibly Rep. Scott Peters —  who are competing so far. Our hosts also unpacked a city ban on Styrofoam.

Welp, This KUSI-CNN Beef Happened

President Donald Trump amplified a claim by KUSI last week that CNN was playing politics when it requested the perspective of one of the local TV station’s reporters on the border wall debate.

The Associated Press reports that when KUSI didn’t get a call back, the news director concluded a CNN producer didn’t like the TV station’s position — that most border patrol agents say the barrier here works well. So local anchors blasted the cable network on air, catching the attention of the president. Conservative politicians and pundits also ran with KUSI’s claim as evidence of a biased national media, and several examples were gathered by the Washington Post.

But as CNN and other journalists pointed out, programming requests are made and dropped by media outlets every day for perfectly legitimate reasons.  

  • Back on Earth, the Union-Tribune explained some important facts about the U.S. border with Mexico. The paper also reports that immigrants who don’t have attorneys often don’t know that the courts are closed are during the partial government shutdown. Many are still showing up for hearings.

Politics Roundup

  • Members of the San Diego City Council expressed frustration that a six-acre housing development near a planned station on the Mid-Coast trolley line had been scaled down when neighbors raised hell. Council President Georgette Gomez said officials have a responsibility to pursue more density, not less, as the housing crisis unfolds.
  • Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget includes money for local governments to fund emergency homeless shelters and navigation centers. Sound familiar? Similar projects in San Diego contributed to a 40 percent surge in costs without any clear reductions in the number of homeless.
  • Union-Tribune columnist Michael Smolens considers the other new guy on the Board of Supervisors — Jim Desmond, a Republican, who’s gotten significantly less attention than his Democratic counterpart. Desmond wants to keep the county on strong financial footing but acknowledged the need to spend more on mental health services, especially after the closure of the Tri-City Medical Center behavioral health unit.
  • The U-T reports that Sen. Ben Hueso, chair of the state Senate’s Energy, Utilities and Communications Committee, was one of a dozen state lawmakers to join utility executives and other paid sponsors at a conference in Hawaii, where they debated policy away from the public.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

More in News

Morning Report: City Spending on Homeless Is Up Big, Results Not So Hot

North County Report: The Head-Spinning Complexity of Moving Nuclear Waste Out of San Diego

Morning Report: The Real Crisis at the Border

What to Read Next
News

What We Learned This Week

Sara Libby
News

Top Stories: Jan. 4-11

Adriana Heldiz
News

VOSD Podcast: Gloria Wants to Be Mayor and the Mayor Wants to Do a Big Thing

Nate John
News

Morning Report: 'San Diego Grand Central' Would Finally Connect the Trolley to the Airport

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Faulconer and SANDAG Unveil Their Airport Transit Vision
Border Report: The Problem With Blaming Tijuana's Violence Solely on the Drug Trade
SANDAG’s New Director Is Sketching a New Vision for Transit in San Diego
The Spike in City Spending on Homelessness Aid Is Clear, but the Results Are Murkier
There Is a Crisis at the Border – But it Doesn’t Involve Illegal Immigrants
State Investigators Say There’s Evidence of a Financial ‘Cover-Up’ in Sweetwater
The 3 Questions We Hear Most Often About How San Diego Works
How a Strange Accusation Caught Fire and Took Down an Assembly Candidate
Faulconer and SANDAG Unveil Their Airport Transit Vision
Border Report: The Problem With Blaming Tijuana's Violence Solely on the Drug Trade
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time

Thank you for helping us reach our goal!

--%
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!