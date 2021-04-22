Morning Report: High Tech High to Unionize

Teachers at High Tech High – the largest charter school chain in San Diego County – appear to have the support necessary to unionize, reports Will Huntsberry.

If successful, the teachers at High Tech High will join other prominent charter schools to see their teachers organize in recent years.

When pushing for unions, charter teachers often say they lack job security and burn out rates are high among their colleagues. But critics argue that unions tend to hamstring charters in their ability to provide innovative educational opportunities to disadvantaged students.

Preuss School and Gompers Preparatory Academy, two high-profile local charters, also both unionized in recent years. Pruess teachers managed to secure longer contracts, but some teachers within Gompers are still fighting to decertify that school’s union.

Housing Commissioners Start to Sweat Whether it Can Dole Out Rental Assistance

The San Diego Housing Commission has launched a second round of rental assistance for residents who’ve lost income during the pandemic. But despite having more than $80 million to give, officials are worried that thousands of San Diegans could face evictions this summer as funds could go unspent.

The Housing Commission has received more than 9,600 applications so far in its second round of funding, but community groups and politicians say people are struggling to apply for rental assistance online and face other obstacles such as language barriers and concerns over immigrations status.

Maya Srikrishnan reports that many neighborhoods with the highest unemployment rates, like San Ysidro, Logan Heights and Encanto are seeing lower numbers of applicants. Maybe there’s a lack of need. Or people may be unwilling or unable to apply.

We’ll find out if we see them kicked out.

“If the city sees mass evictions when the moratoriums are lifted and it didn’t give out all its rental assistance money, that would effectively mean it had the resources to protect people from evictions, but wasn’t able to distribute those resources,” reports Srikrishnan. “That possibility is driving a sense of urgency among housing commissioners and City Council representatives.”

Applications will be accepted until the funding is spent, but the city has a June 1 deadline to determine people who are eligible for the money or it must come up with a plan to expend all the state-allocated funds by Aug. 1

