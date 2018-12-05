Morning Report: How the New City Energy Company Would Work

Stay up to Date
Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
Local governments across the state are forming their own utilities to buy and sell electricity.
In San Diego, a group of several consultants worked on the math to show the city can provide greener and cheaper power than San Diego Gas & Electric.
Ry Rivard looks at the role advisers like these are set to play in local energy policy in San Diego and are already playing in Solana Beach, the first city in the county to form its own “community choice” energy agency, known as a CCA.
Most California cities – with the notable exception of Los Angeles and Sacramento – are new to the energy market. Ultimately, public officials will be in charge of big energy decisions, though they will lean on outside help, at least in the early years.
Since Solana Beach launched its own power-buying agency in June, the city’s 7,000 electricity customers have already saved about $200,000.
But the city is also already looking ahead to a rough patch where it expects the new agency to lose money until 2022. The amount is relatively small – about $350,000 over three years – but an early sign of how hard it is to predict what will happen in the energy business.
(Disclosure: Mitch Mitchell, SDG&E’s vice president for government affairs, sits on Voice of San Diego’s board of directors.)
Whimsical, creative, adorable.
Obviously, we’re talking about a … taxidermy shop?
In the latest Culture Report, Julia Dixon Evans describes a new class of taxidermists who are mostly women, and who are devoted to bringing artistry and a strong sense of ethics to the practice.
“We wanted to make sure that any animals that do come in, they weren’t harmed in any way. So for us, it’s important as animal lovers that the animals were respected before they come here,” Simone Weinstein, co-owner of Little Dame Shop on Adams Avenue, told Evans.
Also in the Culture Report: a crucial survival guide for those braving the crowds at December Nights.
The San Diego City Council this week allowed a low-income housing project in Encanto to move forward, but the project still faces some major hurdles.
A lawsuit filed by Cory Briggs is seeking to halt the project. The suit wants previous approvals for the project reversed because, as VOSD’s Andy Keatts reported in August, Phil Rath, the board chair of Civic San Diego, voted to give developer Affirmed Housing the $47 million project without disclosing he had a financial relationship with Affirmed. The city’s ethics commission called the omission “egregious” and fined Rath $11,000.
The Morning Report was written by Ry Rivard and Sara Libby.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.