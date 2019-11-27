Morning Report: How D1 Candidates Would Tackle Housing - Voice of San Diego

It’s become increasingly clear over the past few years that the County Board of Supervisors plays a big role in addressing the region’s housing crisis. On average, just 27 percent of households can afford the county’s median home, at $655,000.

In District 1, which covers the South Bay and parts of the city of San Diego, housing needs are even more dire. The annual median income there is about $10,000 less than the countywide average.

VOSD’s Maya Srikrishnan caught up with the D1 candidates to see how they would tackle the issues. She reports that some of their ideas are as bold as building a new bedroom community in the southeastern-most reaches of the county or floating a $1 billion countywide infrastructure bond for affordable housing.

U-T: Scandals Demolish Gore’s Legacy

The Union-Tribune’s editorial board released a scathing editorial late Tuesday, arguing that two recent scandals have dismantled Sheriff Bill Gore’s legacy after 10 years in office.

One of those involves the federal indictment last week of a longtime captain and lieutenant who allegedly bought and sold over 100 guns, some in a Sheriff’s Department station, as part of a scheme that included awarding concealed carry permits to the buyers. The other is over months of investigative work by the U-T (and CityBeat before that) showing the rate of inmate deaths in San Diego County jails far outpaces the state’s other large counties.

Tech and Mythology Converge at SDMA

Starting this Saturday at the San Diego Museum of Art you’ll find Nick Roth’s animated triptych that merges modern technology with ancient lore. Three screens with mirrors perched on two walls reflect a “moving painting” in an infinite line.

VOSD contributor Julia Dixon Evans got a behind-the-scenes look at the exhibit for our latest Culture Report.

“The animation starts with vines snaking out of a surface that could double as a barren desert or a deep ocean floor, or even cellular tissue,” she writes. “Each panel represents a Fate: Clotho, the Spinner, is the only panel with any color at first, a flash of bright red presumably representing the thread of life. The middle panel, Lachesis, is soon filled by a gigantic eyeball, and the final panel, Atropos, takes on a skeletal form.”

P.S. Evans has written the Culture Report for more than a year now, and this was her last. She’ll soon be starting a new gig at KPBS. (Congrats, Julia!) We’re going to miss her. Catch up on her previous work for us here.

Programming Note

We’re taking some time off to enjoy the holiday. Our next Morning Report will publish Monday, Dec. 2. If you’re looking for some podcasts to fill your holiday travel, we recommend listening to our new season of Good Schools for All or catching up on the news with a few of our recent weekly podcasts.

In the meantime, we’re on the hunt for a new Culture Report writer to take over the gig in 2020. Stay tuned.

In Other News

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded San Diego County $1.7 million to support people living with disabilities . The program is expected to generate 138 housing vouchers. (Union-Tribune)

An asylum-seeker was held in Border Patrol custody for three weeks while his family and lawyers were kept in the dark . Customs and Border Protection told KPBS that the agency is under “no obligation to notify family or counsel,” when someone is in their custody.

VOSD’s Kayla Jimenez talked with KPBS about the DA’s new tool for tracking abuse cases in local schools.

