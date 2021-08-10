Morning Report: 'I Would Not Choose to Ever Go Back There'

Investigative records and other public documents first alerted us to the fact that California State University San Marcos officials determined a professor had harassed students, but decided to allow him back in the classroom after his union intervened. (The school has since said he’ll be moved to a new role that doesn’t involve direct contact with students.)

But those records, and crafted statements from university communications professionals, can only tell us so much.

One of the students who was harassed has spoken on the record about her ordeal for the first time to VOSD’s Kayla Jimenez.

Hanna Holford said she was so distressed by the harassment, and the process of investigating her claim, that she had to take her final semester of college entirely online.

She only learned that CSU San Marcos had backtracked on its decision to fire professor Chetan Kumar from Voice of San Diego’s reporting.

“She said the settlement he signed with the university amounts to ‘a slap on the wrist’ and that she believes her experience reveals numerous areas for improvement in the process of investigating harassment claims and communicating the outcomes to victims and other students,” Jimenez reports.

Given how it all played out, “I would not choose to ever go back there,” Holford said.

Faulconer Says ‘Not in My Campaign’ to Earlier YIMBY Stance

Many national outlets swooned over then-Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s 2019 state of the city speech in which he staked his position as a YIMBY and announced plans to spur more development. “A Golden State mayor takes on the NIMBYs,” the Wall Street Journal, for example, declared.

Now, as he runs for governor, Faulconer isn’t just disavowing some YIMBY priorities, he’s recasting his own administration’s efforts, as Andrew Keatts lays out in a new piece.

In a debate last week, Faulconer pledged to veto any bill to eliminate single-family housing. Yet his administration argued that many of Faulconer’s housing policies at the time, like making it much easier to build granny flats, had already begun to undo single-family zoning.

Coronado Mayor Files Paperwork to Challenge Peters

Richard Bailey, the Republican mayor of Coronado, has created a new committee to run for California’s 52nd District, currently represented by Democratic Rep. Scott Peters.

Peters himself defeated a Republican to win in 2012, but since then has had a relatively easy time defending the seat. Voters in the district chose Joe Biden over Donald Trump 63.4 percent to 34.2 percent in 2020.

Bailey has been outspoken about COVID-19 restrictions, and has argued against making investments in public transit. More recently, he criticized the California Interscholastic Federation’s decision to revoke the Coronado High basketball team’s Division 4A regional title after members of the crowd threw tortillas at the mostly Latino team from Escondido’s Orange Glen High. Bailey called the move a “rush to judgment,” according to City News Service.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Sara Libby and edited by Scott Lewis.