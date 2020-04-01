Morning Report: In One ICU Nurse's Shoes - Voice of San Diego

For most COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the county, contact with a nurse is their only tangible connection to the living world. But even that is limited.

In a new profile by Will Huntsberry, UC San Diego nurse Shannon Cotton shares what it’s like to care for patients fighting for their lives inside of one of San Diego’s intensive care units. “All we keep hearing is, ‘The surge is coming, the surge is coming,’” Cotton said. “But to be honest, it feels like the surge is happening right now.”

Public health officials estimate that San Diego could hit its peak number of cases in five weeks, and projections show the number of patients who need to be hospitalized may surpass the number of beds available.

Convention Center to Become Homeless Shelter

No, that’s not an April Fools’ joke. As if to add just one last bit of surreal to the end of March, Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced late Tuesday that the Convention Center would open up as a homeless shelter today. The first groups to enter will be from the large tents set up around the city known as bridge shelters.

We knew this was going to happen but the announcement it would happen put a punctuation mark on an extraordinary and dizzying month. At the beginning of March, the mayor was hoping voters would approve a hotel tax increase that would fund a modern expansion of the Convention Center and homeless services. Now, hotel taxes have cratered and the building will shelter homeless people.

There will be an early news conference featuring the mayor, County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, homeless service providers and leaders of the Convention Center.

Q&A: Therapist Deals With Severe Stress and Anxiety Amid Pandemic

The medical professionals dealing directly with COVID-19 patients aren’t the only ones swamped these days.

Therapists in San Diego are now speaking to their patients over Zoom and Skype, but they say they’re as busy as they’ve ever been as anxiety levels have spiked across the county over the novel coronavirus.

Voice contributor Randy Dotinga spoke with Katherine Nguyen Williams, a UCSD clinical professor who treats children, their families and college students, who told him that in addition to an increase in patients, she’s seen an uptick in the severity of symptoms among her patients, too.

“Kids do better when their parents model resilience,” Nguyen Williams said.

