Morning Report: It's 2020. How Has 'Vision 2020' Fared? - Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date
Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
More than a decade ago, the San Diego Unified School District promised to have “quality schools in every neighborhood” by 2020.
The district said that the quality of a school would be based on more than test scores: Are students challenged academically? Do they have a safe learning environment? Are their teachers well-trained?
“Nothing is going to stop us from moving forward on academic achievement,” said school board trustee John Lee Evans about the plan, called Vision 2020, in 2013. “We have students in schools that are seriously under-performing and this is an urgent matter to address.”
Yet, as Will Huntsberry reports, while some key factors have improved, the achievement gap remains “stubbornly unmoved” by several key indicators. Many underserved student groups are still under-performing, and some are packed into schools that have been under-performing for many years.
“My political response would be, I applaud the policy that has been initiated and put in place,” said one former San Diego State education professor involved with local schools since the 1980s. “And I see that some progress has been made.”
But is there a quality school in every neighborhood? “No, of course not,” he said.
City Attorney Mara Elliott held a press conference Tuesday touting the game-changing “crime-solving capabilities” of the city’s smart streetlights, but the press conference quickly devolved into a public debate between Elliott and opponents of the technology.
Elliott delivered her remarks beside a memorial for a security guard who was recently shot and killed. Officials contend footage from the smart streetlights led to arrests in the case. Controversy over the streetlights has centered on the extent to which law enforcement has access to information from them, and how effectively city leaders have ensured the technology is not abused.
Elliott said she was prepared to help city officials write new rules outlining the technology’s use, but chastised city officials for failing to ask more questions about the streetlights when they were initially deployed.
When she was finished speaking, a group of activists made their case for increased privacy protections for surveillance technology. One activist, Genevieve Jones-Wright, who in 2018 ran for district attorney, has alleged Elliott should recuse herself from streetlight discussions because of stock she owns in a company involved in the processing of data collected by the streetlights. Elliott accused Jones-Wright of defamation and the two eventually accused each other of being “outrageous.”
The Morning Report was written by Andrew Keatts and Megan Wood, and edited by Sara Libby.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.