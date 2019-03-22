Morning Report: Latest SRO Closure Reignites Debate

Stay up to Date
Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
A San Diego’s homelessness crisis has boomed, so have advocates’ complaints that the shuttering of single-room occupancy hotels has fueled the problem.
News that the downtown Plaza Hotel, which has 185 rooms with meager rents, is poised to shut down has inspired another wave of conversations about what the city could – or should – do to preserve aging SROs long considered the bottom rung of San Diego’s housing ladder.
Lisa Halverstadt dug into the city’s decades-long struggles to protect, preserve and monitor its SRO stock and found the conversation tends to ramp up only when a high-profile closure is taking place.
As they have in the past, city officials are now mulling regulatory reforms and other options to protect SROs and tenants that could come with significant price tags.
The latest one, which was approved by the Housing Commission earlier this month: up to $500,000 in relocation assistance for Plaza Hotel residents likely to struggle to find new homes they can afford.
Earlier this week, Will Huntsberry revealed that one South Park doctor has written nearly a third of all the medical vaccine exemptions in the San Diego Unified School District.
Huntsberry posted more of his interview with Dr. Tara Zandvliet about why she writes exemptions and her conversations with patients who request them.
The Morning Report was written by Lisa Halverstadt, and edited by Sara Libby.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.