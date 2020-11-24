Morning Report: Local GOP Split on the Way Forward - Voice of San Diego

Should they stay (with Trump), or should they go?

That’s the dilemma pulling factions of the local Republican Party in two directions, as Scott Lewis lays out in a new story.

The party’s outgoing leader, Tony Krvaric, is defending President Donald Trump’s claims, unsupported by evidence, that the election was stolen, and that President-elect Joe Biden’s win is illegitimate.

Krvaric’s hand-picked successor to replace him, South Bay Realtor Paula Whitsell, has shared theories on social media that Trump actually won in a landslide.

But it’s not certain that Whitsell will take over as leader. Another group that includes San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate, who’s set to be the only Republican on the City Council, attorney June Cutter, who lost a challenge to Assemblyman Brian Maienschein, and city COO Aimee Faucett all say it’s time to move on.

Cutter has been mentioned as a potential successor to Krvaric and said she’d accept the opportunity to lead the party.

Cate, for his part, said Republicans should welcome Biden as president.

“It gives us an opportunity to present a different face and voice of the Republican Party,” he said. “Trump sucked the air out of the room. It was always all about him.”

Pipeline Plan Creeps Forward

The San Diego County Water Authority board narrowly approved a proposal to further study a plan to build a pipeline to the Colorado River next to an existing pipeline.

In this week’s Environment Report, MacKenzie Elmer breaks down the vote, highlighting substantive objections to the plan and some last-minute concerns that women board members didn’t get a chance to speak during the meeting.

One interesting note: San Diego, which has an outsized say on the board thanks to a weighted vote, helped carry the proposal over the finish line even though the city last week told the board it didn’t plan to help share the costs of such a pipeline the way it normally would because it’s already spending tons of money on a new plant to recycle sewage.

“If I already know that the agency I represent can’t commit funding for this project, how do I engage potential partners and how do I expect them to respond?” one city official who’s a board member asked.

Also in the Environment Report: A debate over milkweed, because why not?

Judge Sides With State on COVID Restrictions for Indoor Businesses

A San Diego judge declined to issue a temporary restraining order requested by San Diego businesses that would have blocked the prohibition on indoor operations in San Diego, City News Service reports.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of local businesses Cowboy Star Restaurant and Butcher Shop, Home & Away Encinitas, Fit Athletic Club and Bear Republic.

The judge ruled that the state’s actions to contain the virus “outweighs the economic harm to Plaintiffs” for now. Another hearing will likely take place in January or February 2021.

On Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors will consider a proposal to spend $20 million to support businesses impacted by the pandemic.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer continued his anti-Gov. Gavin Newsom publicity tour Monday with an appearance on Fox News , where he argued against new coronavirus restrictions and said Newsom isn’t providing sufficient leadership.

In Other News

The city’s budget outlook assumes major coronavirus-related deficits . (KPBS)

The San Diego Police Department is implementing mask requirements for officers after community members expressed concerns about officers wearing masks depicting the so-called thin blue line. (Union-Tribune)

San Diego’s city attorney and district attorney wrote to members of Congress urging them to oppose cuts to Victims of Crime Act grants.

The Morning Report was written by Sara Libby, and edited by Jesse Marx.