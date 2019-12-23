Morning Report: Mayoral Candidates Aren't All in on the Homelessness Plan - Voice of San Diego

San Diego has a shiny new plan to combat homelessness. The Council OK’d it. The city paid a lot of money for it, and emphasized how important having a plan in place to guide future efforts would be.

But, as Lisa Halverstadt lays out in a new story, none of the candidates running to lead the city as mayor is 100 percent on board with the plan. Though many of them agree on some of the plan’s most significant elements, they each have their own priorities and goals that don’t necessarily fit with the plan.

Assemblyman Todd Gloria, for one, released his own plan. He also says the city should prioritize ending chronic homelessness, a goal that’s not in the plan. Councilwoman Barbara Bry voted for the plan but has said the city should focus more on the “root causes” of homelessness, like mental health issues. Councilman Scott Sherman wants to double down on police enforcement of homeless residents, something the plan actually urged the city to consider doing less of.

Meanwhile, a fourth candidate, Tasha Williamson, says the city doesn’t even need a plan and should just go ahead and act already.

City College Fires Professor at Center of Southwestern Scandal

The San Diego Community College District board voted to fire John Tolli, who got a job at the school after Southwestern College agreed to keep quiet the damning findings of an investigation into Tolli’s behavior when he was a professor there. The board minutes show the vote was 4-1 in favor of termination.

As VOSD reported in October, Southwestern officials hired investigators to look into a Title IX complaint against Tolli and found he kept nude photos of students on his office computer, as well as videos of him having sex with at least one student in his office. The school agreed not to mention the investigation to prospective employers as part of Tolli’s separation agreement.

Southwestern College is far from the only local school to agree not to mention an employee’s misconduct to future employers.

Politics Roundup

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Sara Libby, and edited by Scott Lewis.