 Morning Report: Minorities Still Arrested for Marijuana at Higher Rates - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News

Morning Report: Minorities Still Arrested for Marijuana at Higher Rates
Voice of San Diego
Jay Bowser, who mentors kids from disadvantaged communities, was prosecuted for a marijuana crime in 2007. He’s now campaigning for a cannabis equity proposal in San Diego. / Photo by Megan Wood

Arrests and citations for marijuana didn’t end when California legalized recreational marijuana use. 

The new law did, of course, mean a massive drop in marijuana-related crimes. But of those that remain – like possessing more than an ounce or smoking in public – big racial disparities still exist, reports VOSD’s Jesse Marx.

“About 30 percent of the city identifies as Hispanic or Latino, but Latinos made up nearly half of all juvenile citations for marijuana between January 2017 and October 2019. Black San Diegans represent 5.5 percent of the city’s population but accounted for 16 percent of all juvenile citations and 29 percent of all adult arrests,” Marx writes. “White residents, at the same time, represent 44 percent of the city, but accounted for 34 percent of adult arrests and 25 percent of juvenile citations.”

Disparities show up in other ways, too.

Data suggests that minorities are being shut out of the legal marijuana market. It’s why activists and some politicians, including City Councilman Chris Ward and Councilwoman Monica Montgomery, are exploring equity programs that would help minority business owners take advantage of the new market.

There are plenty of challenges ahead for those efforts, though, including land use regulations that restrict where marijuana businesses can set up shop.

Hunter, Out

Rep. Duncan Hunter will plead guilty Tuesday to one count of misusing campaign funds, he told KUSI

“I think it’s important not to have a public trial for three reasons, and those three reasons are my kids,” he said.

He also made clear he won’t run for re-election, but wasn’t clear on whether he’ll step down before his term ends.

“I’m confident that the transition” to a new representative “will be a good one,” Hunter said. 

Republicans Darrell Issa, Carl DeMaio and Brian Jones are running to replace Issa, as well as Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar. 

The plea change, of course, represents a major reversal for Hunter, who spent years denying any wrongdoing and who villainized the San Diego Union-Tribune, which consistently broke stories about his campaign finance spending.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Sara Libby, and edited by Scott Lewis.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

North County Report: Mayors Split on Regional Housing Plan

Morning Report: How D1 Candidates Would Tackle Housing

Morning Report: Budget Worries Ahead for San Diego Unified

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: The Border Shutdown, One Year Later

Voice of San Diego
News

A Year After Border Shutdown, Local Leaders Say the Chaos Strengthened Ties With Tijuana

Maya Srikrishnan
News

What We Learned This Week

Sara Libby
News

VOSD Podcast: Gloria's Good Week (Papa Doug, Not So Much)

Nate John

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
How San Diego Unified Blew Up Its ‘Balanced’ Budget
Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara Is Still a Bit of a Mystery
A Year After Border Shutdown, Local Leaders Say the Chaos Strengthened Ties With Tijuana
Grim Financial Reality Is Settling in at SANDAG
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Dozens of Police Officers Across San Diego County Have Been Convicted of Crimes
San Marcos Elementary Lost Nearly Half Its Teaching Staff in One Year
San Diego Explained: Why Encinitas Is Suing Its Own Residents
It’s Official: Thomas Jefferson Law School Will Lose Its National Accreditation
Many California Cops Have Kept Their Jobs After Being Convicted of a Crime
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!