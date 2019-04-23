Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Morning Report

Morning Report: Muslim Bullying Incident at Madison High Sparked Federal Investigation
Voice of San Diego

Ismaeel Fadel is a junior at University City High School, where he transferred following a 2017 incident at Madison High in which he was called a terrorist. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

When a group of families and organizations sued San Diego Unified over a plan it created to combat anti-Muslim bullying within schools, the group argued in court that such bullying wasn’t actually a problem, and that the whole thing was a step toward establishing a preference for Muslim students in the district.

That lawsuit recently settled.

But in a new story, VOSD contributor Lyle Moran writes about a previously unreported instance of anti-Muslim bullying at James Madison High in 2017. That incident, and the school’s response to it, was so troubling that it prompted the student involved to switch schools and a teacher to file a complaint with the federal government. The federal agency that investigated found issues with how the district handled everything.

The teacher who reported the incident also says he was retaliated against for filing the complaint.

A spokeswoman for the school district says it hasn’t created any new policies in the aftermath of the incident but that it has created many events and communications regarding protecting students from bullying.

CEQA Lawsuits Are a Last-Ditch Effort in Water Conflicts

The California Environmental Quality Act is a familiar tool for groups to delay or kill projects large and small. It’s been used to fight housing developments, solar projects and even bike lanes.

In the latest Environment Report, Ry Rivard says filing a CEQA lawsuit has now also become common in major water conflicts.

Last week, the Imperial Irrigation District filed a lawsuit in an attempt to block a deal that could lead to further rations of the Colorado River. The federal government also filed suit to stop new state regulations from going into effect.

Also in this week’s roundup of environmental news: The city of San Diego and the San Diego County Water Authority want to build a hydroelectric facility in East County that would provide power for 325,000 homes. It’s an idea some Water Authority members were not on board with several years ago.

The Ties That Transcend the Border

Though the county recently secured a shelter location for asylum-seeking migrants who need a temporary place to stay before they connect with family or sponsors elsewhere in the country, there remains only one long-term shelter for people who have nowhere to go.

That shelter, Buzzfeed News reports, ends up taking in many migrants who’ve just given birth.

“Sometimes I wonder if I’m running a shelter or running a maternity ward,” Pastor Bill Jenkins of Christ Ministry Center joked to Buzzfeed.

The influx of asylum-seeking migrants has prompted President Donald Trump to escalate his threats to close off the border. As KPBS’s Jean Guerrero writes in a New York Times op-ed, those threats ignore the many intricate ways the region is interconnected, whether it’s teachers who commute into the United States for work, seniors who receive more affordable care in Mexico or family members who cross the border to care for ailing relatives.

On that front, the Cross Border Xpress in Otay Mesa and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico announced the completion of a $95 million airport renovation project, the Union-Tribune reported.

Some San Diego Speed Limits Can’t Be Enforced

We’re not advising you to ignore speed limits on city streets, but you should know that state law makes speeding tickets in certain areas unenforceable.

Of more than 650 streets that the city is responsible for, the Union-Tribune reports about 100 had stretches where police can’t enforce the speed limit by radar. That’s because state law requires cities to conduct traffic surveys every five to 10 years to maintain those limits.

As VOSD reported in 2016, the purpose of the surveys is to make sure cities don’t create speed traps — sections of road where a posted speed limit is lower than it should be and not justified by traffic safety data.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Megan Wood and Sara Libby.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

San Diego Explained: Revisiting the Recall Process

Morning Report: RIP, Plaza de Panama Plan

The Plaza de Panama Project Is Officially Dead

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: The Return of Jim Madaffer

Voice of San Diego
News

What We Learned This Week

Sara Libby
News

Top Stories: April 12-19

Adriana Heldiz
News

VOSD Podcast: The Mayor Wins Something and the Great Pension Dilemma of 2019

Nate John

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
The Plaza de Panama Project Is Officially Dead
SANDAG’s Techno-Futurist Transportation Vision May Run Into Reality Check
Madaffer Says He’s the New Sheriff in the San Diego Water World
Morning Report: RIP, Plaza de Panama Plan
Public, Council Were in the Dark on Police Access to ‘Smart’ Streetlights
District Discovers Docs Showing Teacher Suspected of Crime Received No Discipline
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
San Diego Unified Moved a Problem Principal to Districtwide Role, Then Paid Him to Leave
Sweetwater Agreed to Pay $2 Million to Former Student Abused by JROTC Teacher
The Life and Death of Civic San Diego
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!