Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Morning Report

Morning Report: New School Bond Proposal, Old Promises
Voice of San Diego

School Board Trustee Kevin Beiser speaks at the 2014 State of the District. address / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

San Diego voters may see a very familiar school bond measure on the November ballot.

San Diego Unified is floating a tax increase to fund a $3.5 billion “Safety & Repair Bond,” and many of the projects proposed as part of the bond are identical to those promised in previous bond measures, reports Ashly McGlone.

Why Past Bond Measures Are Important: If a new tax is approved by at least 55 percent of voters, the 2018 measure would be the third such multibillion-dollar bond benefiting city school facilities in the last decade. The district is already in the midst of a $4.9 billion bond program funded by Propositions S and Z.  But some of the district’s bond-funded projects have not stood the test of time, including faulty artificial turf fields and personal technology devices replaced every few years. Courts also found the district illegally spent millions of bond dollars on stadium lights. And other projects put front and center in old ballot measures, like asbestos removal, took a back seat to flashier projects when it came to the district actually spending bond money.

What’s Different About the New Proposal? Several items in the 2018 bond project list signal the district wants money for projects already in the works, like swimming pools, a new district administration center, stadium lights and replacing artificial turf fields. The new language would give the district stronger legal footing to pursue those projects.

What’s next: School board trustees will consider the measure Tuesday, and are scheduled to make a final decision on whether to place it on the ballot July 10.

A new poll touted by School Board Trustee Kevin Beiser suggests San Diegans would support the bond.

In the latest Environment Report, Ry Rivard notes that despite promising to replace old plumbing in both the 2008 and 2012 bond measures, the district hadn’t yet done so at Emerson-Bandini Elementary School, and instead spent $1.7 million on a wireless network and turf field for the campus. Plumbing replacement for Emerson makes a repeat appearance on the proposed 2018 bond project list.

“It’ll be interesting to see if money from this new bond, sold as a way to repair plumbing, will now actually be used to repair plumbing,” Rivard writes.

Where Are the Signatures?

The San Diego Convention Center / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

On Friday, leaders of the campaign to put a measure on the ballot to raise the hotel tax and fund an expansion of the Convention Center and homeless services promised that signature-gathering was going well and that they would be turned in Monday.

They were not. What’s more, signature-gatherers were told Monday to keep working at least a few more days. They’re getting $10 per signature if they collect more than 40 in a day.

In a late Monday statement, the campaign said it it had chosen to “be extra careful” and hold off on delivering signatures to the city clerk to ensure it survives the county registrar’s random sampling process. The group did not immediately say when it expected to submit signatures.

The measure is the highest priority of San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer. The business and labor group behind the measure is pursuing an initiative on the hope that it may only need 50 percent plus one vote to pass.

SD Foundation Parts Ways With CEO

Monday, the San Diego Foundation Board of Directors dismissed Kathlyn Mead, the CEO of the organization. She was close to completing her fourth year.

Late Monday, the Foundation gave us this statementThree board members are stepping in to run the organization while a new leader is sought.

Vice Chair and Board Secretary Kay Chandler will voluntarily serve as interim CEO during the short-term transition. Immediate Past Chair Connie Matsui will voluntarily serve thereafter as Interim CEO until a permanent CEO and President is identified. Board member Cliff Schireson will serve as Chief Operating Officer.

In an email to stakeholders from the Board Chairwoman Constance Carroll, who is also chancellor of the San Diego Community College District, Carroll said the foundation “experienced a leadership change.” In April, she had sent a questionnaire to board members, donors, staff members and other stakeholders about the direction of the foundation and Mead’s management.

The foundation reported $733 million in assets in 2017, up from $673 million the year before. Carroll said in her email that was now up to $811 million and 48 employees.

Every Vote Counts: Ramirez Now Up — by One Vote — in D8

Also in the Politics Report this weekend, we tracked how Christian Ramirez was closing in on Antonio Martinez for the second spot in the runoff election for San Diego City Council District 8.

Well, now Ramirez is up by one vote. There’s still just 1,300 votes left to count for the whole county, very few for District 8.

Will Soda Companies Back Off?

Chula Vista officials — and supporters of the proposed hotel-tax hike in San Diego — should be watching this story closely over the next several days.

As we’ve reported, an initiative aiming for the November ballot would require all local governments to get two-thirds approval for tax increases. Right now, tax increases that go toward general purposes only require a majority vote.

Proposed and funded by soda companies, the initiative would also be retroactive for this year. So new taxes, like Chula Vista’s just passed sales tax increase, would be thrown out if they didn’t reach that two-thirds threshold for voter approval.

But now, the Sacramento Bee reports that legislators and the soda companies are close to a deal to keep the measure off the ballot and perhaps prohibit individual cities from coming up with their own taxes on sugary drinks. They have until Thursday to work things out.

San Diego Judge Deciding Whether to Halt Family Separations

Citing the “urgent nature” of the American Civil Liberties Union’s lawsuit against the government to stop family separations, U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw on Monday ordered the government to respond to the ACLU by Tuesday morning, a day earlier than scheduled.

On Monday, the ACLU urged Sabraw to block the Trump administration from routinely separating unauthorized immigrant parents from their children and to require the government to reunify families. For children under the age of 5, the government would be required to reunify them with parents within 10 days.

Lots of reporters have been coming to Tijuana to talk to asylum-seekers and evaluate our border:

The Day in Homelessness and Housing Issues

Brandon Smith of Alpha Project checks on the homeless on Harbor Drive in downtown San Diego. / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

In Other News

  • The San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is poised to adopt its biggest budget ever. The Union-Tribune calls it the “something-for-everybody spending plan.” The big budget likely reflects the growing pressure on the county to spend more of its ample cash.
  • HBO and Marvel are skipping this year’s Comic-Con, but a spokesman for the huge annual pop-culture convention said it’s no big deal, attributing the occasional absence of big franchises to the “cyclical nature of the convention scene.” (Union-Tribune)
  • San Diego State University used at least three consultants to put together its campus expansion plan at the former Qualcomm Stadium site, but the university won’t release information about what those consultants did or how much they got paid, reports the Union-Tribune. KPBS details the possible legal trouble that the SDSU West plan and the competing SoccerCity plan are facing thanks to a rare move by City Attorney Mara Elliot.
  • Union-Tribune columnist Logan Jenkins is optimistic about the paper’s new owner, billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong. He writes that the U-T “finally appears to be on the verge of expanding, not contracting.”
  • After getting feedback from parents and community members, the Oceanside Unified School District suspended its sex education program for grades K-6, reports the Reader.

The Morning Report was written and compiled by Maya Srikrishnan and Kinsee Morlan, and edited by Sara Libby.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

Morning Report: Former Student Opens Up About a Damaging Relationship With a Teacher

Morning Report: Trump Taps San Diego's Next Top Federal Prosecutor

North County Report: Coastal Commission Rejects Del Mar’s Short-Term Rental Rules

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: When One 'Zero Tolerance' Case Went to Trial in San Diego

Sara Libby
News

What We Learned This Week

Sara Libby
News

Top Stories: June 15-22

Adriana Heldiz
News

VOSD Podcast: Zero Tolerance at the Border, Explained

Kinsee Morlan

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Former Student Says Teacher Groomed Her for a Sexual Relationship
Family Separations at the Border, an FAQ
Under ‘Iron Lady of Water,’ San Diego Secured Its Own Supply – at a Price
Morning Report: Former Student Opens Up About a Damaging Relationship With a Teacher
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Sweetwater Officials Agreed to Keep Quiet About Teacher Who Report Found Harassed and Groped Students
Officials Excluded Hundreds of Homeless San Diegans From Latest Homeless Census
Family Separations at the Border, an FAQ
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Liquor Store Owners Are Getting Into the Pot Game
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events
Voice of San Diego

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Get informed.

Start your day with San Diego's most important news. Subscribe to the Morning Report.
Subscribe