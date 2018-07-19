Morning Report: Not Your Typical Immigration Arrest

Stay up to Date
Andrey Federovskiy, a 55-year-old Kazakh man, was arrested in March in one of the largest ICE operations in recent San Diego history, despite having a pending asylum claim.
Federovskiy, who is an evangelical Christian from majority-Muslim Kazakhstan, says he’s being persecuted by the government there, as Maya Srikrishnan breaks down in a new story.
In April, during his first immigration hearing, he discovered the Kazakh government had issued an international warrant for his arrest, over what it says were millions of dollars in unpaid taxes.
ICE said the warrant didn’t play a role in Federovskiy’s arrest – yet the agency touted having captured an internationally wanted criminal in a press release.
Federovskiy says if he’s sent back to Kazakhstan, he’ll be put in prison and won’t come out alive. Now it’s largely up to an immigration court to decide whether he’s being persecuted and deserves refuge in the United States or whether he’s an international criminal on the run.
Federovskiy’s story is in many ways exceptional. The migrants and asylum-seekers who typically make the news aren’t often from Kazakhstan – and they aren’t wanted by their governments.
But in other ways, his situation reveals some of the same issues many immigrants face: the disconnect between different agencies dealing with their cases and how life-and-death decisions can be placed in the hands of administrative immigration courts, where the standards guiding evidence and hearsay are much lower than in criminal court.
The 2018 political campaign has been on summer vacation for the last month and a half, but a handful of new developments have trickled out this week.
Activists broke into chants Wednesday at a special meeting of the City Council, demanding to know, “Who killed Earl McNeil?” and for the release of police body camera footage that could help explain what happened.
Police escorted at least one man from the podium who overran his time and refused to step down. Another woman began her testimony by addressing City Councilman Jerry Cano directly, saying, “I wish I could slap the shit out of you.” Cano said he considered it a threat.
Wednesday’s City Council meeting was a continuation of the one that began on Tuesday but ended prematurely. Activists are vowing to make similar demands for information at the July 24 City Council meeting.
Police said they arrested McNeil on May 26 after he called dispatchers from a payphone outside the station saying he wanted to kill Jesus and was combative with officers. According to a press release, McNeil was put in a restraining device on the way to jail, and he injured himself and stopped breathing.
He was hospitalized and died on June 11 after being removed from life support, according to National City.
KPBS Midday covered the issue Wednesday, as activists demand the National City police chief’s resignation.
The Morning Report was written by Maya Srikrishnan and Andrew Keatts, and edited by Sara Libby.
