 Morning Report: Police Records Still Elusive After New Law - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Join us!

Let's raise $200K for Voice

--%

Donate Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
News

Morning Report: Police Records Still Elusive After New Law
Voice of San Diego
National City police officers monitor a City Council meeting. / Photo by Vito Di Stefano

Jan. 1, 2019, marked the start of a new law opening up certain police misconduct records to the public. So, starting on Jan. 2, the records just started flowing, right?

Not so much.

As Jesse Marx writes in a new piece examining the new law’s impact one year in, “Ensuring that police agencies would abide by the new law in 2019 required the time and resources of many dozens of media outlets and other interest groups. By and large, the courts in California have sided with the press, arguing that the public has a right to know how law enforcement polices itself.”

Eight San Diego-area police unions tried to block the law, but were forced to comply by the court. 

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, meanwhile, for a time tried to charge media outlets hundreds of thousands of dollars to obtain records. It was only once they were called out publicly that Sheriff Bill Gore reversed course.

So what have the records that have actually been released shown? A sampling: “One Chula Vista officer had sex near a school while he was in uniform, NBC San Diego reported. He resigned before the chief could fire him. … Multiple media outlets reported on a deputy who was arrested in 2018 for groping a teen in a Panda Express and another who allegedly groped a homeless woman. Both officers resigned. Two others were fired for allegedly sexually assaulting women.”

Looking Back …

We’ve been looking back at the past year in a few different ways. 

Our multimedia team put together a list of our best photos from 2019 and the stories behind them.

And in case you missed them, check out our staff picks for our favorite stories of the year, and the ways in which VOSD reporting changed San Diego.

We’re not the only ones thinking about what 2019 brought San Diego this year. The Union-Tribune notes that local immigration courts’ caseload has tripled over the past year, and the paper also examined changes in Oceanside and Escondido. It named Assemblywoman Shirley Weber its person of the year. Times of San Diego ranked the best local theater of the year.

… and Forward

KPBS rounded up business stories to watch in 2020.

NBC San Diego has a primer on new laws going into effect on Jan. 1.

In Other News

  • Yet another lawsuit – the 24th so far – has been filed against former Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Fisher, who recently pleaded guilty to several felony counts of assault and battery. (NBC San Diego)
  • An Alpha Project security guard was shot and killed outside an East Village homeless shelter on Saturday. (10News)
  • San Diego deserved better than what has become of its stadium and the team that abandoned its home.” (Los Angeles Times)

The Morning Report was written by Sara Libby, and edited by Scott Lewis.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

Morning Report: The Stories That Changed San Diego

11 Ways VOSD’s Reporting Changed San Diego This Year

Border Report: 10 Years and $741M Later, the Port of Entry Expansion Is Done

What to Read Next
News

What We Learned This Week

Sara Libby
News

Morning Report: Charter Schools' Rough Year

Voice of San Diego
News

The Year in 10 Photos

Megan Wood
News

Our Favorite Stories of 2019

Randy Dotinga

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Join us!

Lets raise $200K by Dec 31
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
--%

Trending Stories
California Charter Schools Had a Rough Year – and the Future Is Uncertain
Morning Report: Mayoral Candidates Aren't All in on the Homelessness Plan
What We Know About a Hillcrest Restaurant's Hazy Past and Future
Opinion
The San Diego Region Needs to Reconsider Linkage Fees
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Escondido Mayor Pulls Support for Colleague, Endorses Her Opponent
The 2019 Voice of the Year Is ...
Meet San Diego's 13 Most Scandalous Members of Congress
A Year After Border Shutdown, Local Leaders Say the Chaos Strengthened Ties With Tijuana
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!