Morning Report: Political Shuffle Begins - Voice of San Diego

While it’s only a formality at this point, the state Legislature still needs to confirm Assemblywoman Shirley Weber as secretary of state. Actually, a few things must happen before it can do that.
Kamala Harris must officially resign from her U.S. senate seat. She’ll probably do that when she becomes vice president. Then Alex Padilla will need to vacate his post as secretary of state to become a senator. Then, Weber can resign from her seat and take up the job in Sacramento.
But the maneuvering for Weber’s seat locally has already begun. For an unplanned emergency Politics Report, I reviewed candidates who may try to take the job. I also offered a take on Trump’s pardon of former Rep. Duncan Hunter.
One candidate is in: Dr. Akilah Weber, an obstetrician/gynecologist and La Mesa City Councilwoman (and the Assemblymember’s daughter) announced after the Politics Report came out that she was going to run.
If you want to get to know her a bit, after that particularly violent weekend in La Mesa this summer, I interviewed her about what had happened, policing and why she and her colleagues desperately sought a curfew and law enforcement support from the state.
A lot of questions are open: Shirley Weber was a big voice in Sacramento who pushed for police and education reform. Will that leadership be replaced? Black leaders want the district to remain represented by a Black person but the seat will get a look from all kinds of people. Will it find different representation? It is very diverse. Among voting age residents, it is 38 percent White, 29 percent Latino and 18 percent Asian/Pacific Islander.
This is traditionally a pretty quiet week. We like to set things in motion and allow writers and staff to spend as much time with family as they would like. But 2020, am I right? Let’s see what I can round up for you.
President Trump decided to sign the $900 billion relief package Congress passed last week. While it does not include the help the city of San Diego may have been hoping for, it does include $54.3 billion for K-12 schools, about four times what schools got in the CARES Act months ago. The money will be distributed through Title 1 funding for schools with the highest percentage of students from low income families.
For comparison, the earlier relief package brought San Diego Unified $30.5 million and an additional $91.8 million from coronavirus relief packages passed by the state with help from federal aide. This largely helped the district close an existing budget gap.
Grades during a pandemic: The Union-Tribune got ahold of data on how kids are doing in school during this weird year. The district is seeing a surge in failing grades but says fewer students are in danger of failing.
Last year, the San Diego City Council officially embraced a comprehensive plan for what it will pursue to address homelessness in the city. Then a pandemic arrived.
Lisa Halverstadt checked into the status of the plan. In some ways, it got more relevant. Other parts of it have not been addressed at all.
This Morning Report was written by Scott Lewis.