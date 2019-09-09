Morning Report: Potential Neighbors Oppose New Mental Health Facilities - Voice of San Diego

County and hospital leaders hope to open more facilities to better serve mental-health patients in crisis. But first, they’ll have to win over residents and city leaders who don’t want those facilities near them.

As Lisa Halverstadt reports, opposition to two proposed facilities that would treat mental health patients in Chula Vista and Vista, respectively, underline the challenges the county and hospital leaders are likely to face as they look to bolster mental-health services countywide.

A Chula Vista group has collected more than 3,960 signatures on an online petition opposing the 120-bed psychiatric hospital that Acadia Healthcare and San Diego-based Scripps Health hope to build in an Eastlake cul-de-sac.

And Vista city leaders have lots of questions about the county’s intent to bolster services at Exodus Recovery’s Vista walk-in facility.

The latter push is part of a larger plan approved by county supervisors this summer to establish a countywide network of crisis units to stem the rush of mental-health patients pouring into local ERs and to lessen the burden on police officers often tasked with ferrying patients to the hospital, a process that can pull them from their beats for hours.

State Bill Would Require a PLA for Pure Water

One of the largest and most important water projects in San Diego history was halted this summer when a group of contractors sued to kill a union-friendly contract. They argued that San Diego prevents labor from dominating city construction terms, and a judge agreed.

But the contractor’s victory may be short-lived, Ry Rivard reports.

To end the labor dispute, Assemblyman Todd Gloria rolled out a bill Friday to require union-friendly terms for work on Pure Water. The state is expected to help pay for about a third of the $1.6 billion project, giving Gloria — and Senate leader Toni Atkins — leverage.

Though the deadline to introduce new bills this session has long passed, Gloria used what’s called the gut-and-amend process to scrap language from an existing bill and replace it with a separate issue altogether.

It is more proof of labor’s growing political influence in San Diego, a city once dominated by Republicans.

Not wanting to stall or kill large bayside hotel projects, the Port of San Diego in January passed a policy that gives “considerable preference” to contractors who do not have a history of conflicts with unions.

Politics Roundup

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.