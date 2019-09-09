 Morning Report: Potential Neighbors Oppose New Mental Health Facilities - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News

Morning Report: Potential Neighbors Oppose New Mental Health Facilities
Voice of San Diego
Acadia Healthcare and Scripps Health have proposed a 120-bed psychiatric hospital in Chula Vista’s Eastlake neighborhood. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

County and hospital leaders hope to open more facilities to better serve mental-health patients in crisis. But first, they’ll have to win over residents and city leaders who don’t want those facilities near them.

As Lisa Halverstadt reports, opposition to two proposed facilities that would treat mental health patients in Chula Vista and Vista, respectively, underline the challenges the county and hospital leaders are likely to face as they look to bolster mental-health services countywide.

A Chula Vista group has collected more than 3,960 signatures on an online petition opposing the 120-bed psychiatric hospital that Acadia Healthcare and San Diego-based Scripps Health hope to build in an Eastlake cul-de-sac.

And Vista city leaders have lots of questions about the county’s intent to bolster services at Exodus Recovery’s Vista walk-in facility.

The latter push is part of a larger plan approved by county supervisors this summer to establish a countywide network of crisis units to stem the rush of mental-health patients pouring into local ERs and to lessen the burden on police officers often tasked with ferrying patients to the hospital, a process that can pull them from their beats for hours.

State Bill Would Require a PLA for Pure Water

One of the largest and most important water projects in San Diego history was halted this summer when a group of contractors sued to kill a union-friendly contract. They argued that San Diego prevents labor from dominating city construction terms, and a judge agreed.

But the contractor’s victory may be short-lived, Ry Rivard reports.

To end the labor dispute, Assemblyman Todd Gloria rolled out a bill Friday to require union-friendly terms for work on Pure Water. The state is expected to help pay for about a third of the $1.6 billion project, giving Gloria — and Senate leader Toni Atkins — leverage.

Though the deadline to introduce new bills this session has long passed, Gloria used what’s called the gut-and-amend process to scrap language from an existing bill and replace it with a separate issue altogether.

It is more proof of labor’s growing political influence in San Diego, a city once dominated by Republicans.

Not wanting to stall or kill large bayside hotel projects, the Port of San Diego in January passed a policy that gives “considerable preference” to contractors who do not have a history of conflicts with unions.

Politics Roundup

  • Rep. Susan Davis’ decision not to run for re-election is a big deal, because of the domino effect it might have on local offices. Just about every high-profile Democrat in San Diego thinks they could represent California’s 53rd Congressional District well, writes Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts. They run through the list of serious contenders in the Politics Report and, along with Sara Libby, put their punditry prowess to the test on the podcast. 
  • Sara Jacobs, a nonprofit executive who worked for the U.S. State Department, announced her candidacy this weekend. Her personal wealth is a decided advantage in an abbreviated race like this. The primary is six months away. 
  • Davis won’t say who she wants to run, but sources tell us that she hopes it’s a woman. If a man runs and wins, every one of the five San Diego-area representatives in the House will be a man. Reflecting back on Davis’ career in the U-T, other politicians and community advocates highlighted her cooperative spirit and for making women’s health and veterans high priorities. She played a role in ending the military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. 
  • Two education bills written by San Diego lawmakers are moving through Sacramento and both could result in enormous costs. Assemblywoman Shirley Weber’s AB 197 would require schools to offer full-day kindergarten programs, and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez’s AB 218 would extend the statute of limitations for crimes involving sexual abuse of children. 
  • Officials across the region approved a new long-term home building plan that prioritizes areas rich with public transit and jobs. SANDAG is responsible for determining where 171,000 new homes are going to go over the next decade. Smaller cities are not pleased. (KPBS) 

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

San Diego Explained: Deciphering the 'Alphabet Soup' of Immigration Agencies

Morning Report: Susan Davis, Out

North County Report: Another Low-Income Community Protests School Bus Cuts

What to Read Next
News

The Latest Challenge in Addressing the County’s Mental Health Crisis: Neighborhood Opposition

Lisa Halverstadt
News

What We Learned This Week

Sara Libby
News

VOSD Podcast: The Race for the 53rd Is Wide Open (for Democrats)

Nate John
News

Morning Report: Quality of Teacher Misconduct Investigations Varies Wildly

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
How San Diego's Housing Shortage Became So Dire
Two Small Agencies Want a Divorce From the Water Authority. It Could Get Messy.
Morning Report: Susan Davis, Out
Politics Report: What Davis Hath Wrought
The Roadblocks to a Cross-Border Trolley
How San Diego's Housing Shortage Became So Dire
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
San Diego Is Showing California How to Use Its Red Flag Law
Schools Tied to A3 Charter School Scandal Will All Close
Six Miles in a San Ysidro High Schooler's Shoes
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!