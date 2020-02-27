 Morning Report: Poway Toes the Legal Line With Bond Messaging - Voice of San Diego

News

News

Morning Report: Poway Toes the Legal Line With Bond Messaging
Voice of San Diego
The headquarters of the Poway Unified School District. / Photo by Sam Hodgson

Next Tuesday, Poway voters will decide on a $448 million bond measure that would increase local taxes to pay for school facility improvements. 

Public agencies, like Poway Unified School District, are only supposed to spend money providing impartial information to voters about such measures. They are not supposed to use public funds to craft and promote messaging in support of or against a measure. But Poway Unified may be skating extremely close to the line, reports Ashly McGlone. 

Poway officials haven’t overtly and specifically told residents to vote for Measure P, as it’s known. But they have created supportive banners at school sites, social media posts and videos. 

“By passing a bond measure, a community is saying, ‘Yes. We support our local schools and are willing to invest in them and support them!” says Poway’s superintendent in one video. “We want our schools to remain the pinnacles of our communities and we want to ensure that they are continually maintained, upgraded and in the best possible condition for the future generations!’”

In the past, the Fair Political Practices Commission has fined public agencies even when they didn’t overtly tell the public to vote “yes” or “no” on a particular measure. “Messaging that ‘unambiguously urges’ a particular result in an election has earned other government agencies fines from the commission in recent years,” McGlone reports. 

Mara Elliott Is Back (in the VOSD Podcast Studio)

When Mara Elliott ran for city attorney in 2015, she promised to be a dispassionate and apolitical legal counsel on behalf of the people. It hasn’t turned out that way.

In a new podcast, Elliott talked to Scott Lewis about some of her more controversial stands and her evolving view of the job. They focused on her handling of the Mission Valley stadium deal — she initially argued that the whole thing was illegal — and her attempt to overhaul the California Public Records Act.

Elliott is running for re-election. We also sent multiple interview requests to Cory Briggs, one of her opponents, but he never responded. 

  • We published two more special podcast interviews with former state Sen. Joel Anderson and Kenya Taylor, who are both running to represent District 2 on the County Board of Supervisors, which covers parts of East County. The seat has been represented by Dianne Jacob since the 1990s, but term limits have kicked in, opening the seat. Check out those interviews here. Poway Mayor Steve Vaus, who’s also running, did not respond to our requests for an interview.

Local Pols Cast Twitter Shade

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Assemblyman Todd Gloria praised County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher for making the county embrace its role in the homeless crisis, in this case by identifying possible locations for the county’s first shelter.

County Supervisor Diane Jacob jumped in with some classic passive aggressive energy, tweeting: “Thanks Todd! Always good to hear your thoughts about a proposal (County Supervisor Jim Desmond) and I brought forward.”

Gloria waited a couple hours before getting in his own dig: “Bless your heart Supervisor Jacob.”

In Other News 

The Morning Report was written by Will Huntsberry, Jesse Marx and Andrew Keatts, and edited by Sara Libby.

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

What We Learned This Week

VOSD Podcast: High Drama Over a High Rise

Morning Report: Vetting 5 Convention Center Claims

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: Will a Sales Tax Save Lemon Grove?

Voice of San Diego
News

Morning Report: D1 Candidates Split on the Supes' Role in Addressing Border Sewage

Voice of San Diego
News

Border Report: Complaints Detail Abuses Against Asylum-Seekers in U.S. Custody

Maya Srikrishnan
News

Morning Report: What Newland Sierra's Affordable Housing Promise Means

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
A Reality Check on Five Big Measure C Claims
North County Report: Carlsbad Councilwoman Wants the City to Open Its Own Safe Parking Lot
Everything We Know About Newland Sierra’s Promise to Provide Affordable Housing
Sweetwater Considers More Than 200 Layoffs and Closing Learning Centers
Top Manager Leaves City Hall Over Building's Asbestos Headaches
Fact Check: Poway Unified Gets $1,500 Less Per Kid From the State Than San Diego Schools
Top Manager Leaves City Hall Over Building's Asbestos Headaches
Politics Report: The Man Trying to Kill Measure C
City College Found a Supervisor Took Improper Pay – Then Put Her in Charge of the Budget
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!