UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News

Morning Report: Power Shutoffs Will Continue to Guard Against Wildfires
Voice of San Diego
The foundation of a home in Fallbrook remains standing after the Lilac Fire engulfed a nearby community. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

More and more, San Diego Gas & Electric is shutting off power to backcountry communities when it has reason to believe that heavy winds could take down its power lines and start a fire.

That’s been one of the utility’s main fire prevention efforts ever since the company helped cause catastrophic damage countywide in a 2007 fire. The company has spent $1.5 billion upgrading its equipment to make such accidents less likely, yet it still isn’t confident it can keep the power on when it’s especially windy in East County.

For families who live in those areas, especially those who need the power to run medical equipment in their homes to keep them healthy, that solution is a problem of its own, as Ry Rivard reports in a new story on SDG&E’s fire prevention efforts.

Yet, SDG&E’s increased willingness to turn power off is considered a model for other utilities in the state, especially since Pacific Gas & Electric equipment caused the Camp Fire last year. That hasn’t appeased County Supervisor Dianne Jacob, who represents East County, who said the decision to increase shutoffs is just SDG&E covering “its liability rear end” after failing to adequately secure its equipment.

Briggs Wants to Stop SRO Closure

Attorney Cory Briggs has sued to try to force the new owners of a downtown single-room occupancy hotel that has for years housed dozens of low-income San Diegans to replace the units they plan to shutter.

Briggs, who sued on behalf of the Affordable Housing Coalition of San Diego County, argues that the Plaza Hotel owner failed to meet a deadline to seek an exemption to avoid replacing the units they plan to destroy and thus that the city should not have approved the conversion absent that commitment.

Housing commissioners had voted in March to sink up to $500,000 into relocation assistance for tenants, something they’ve never done before.

Briggs told The Union-Tribune that his lawsuit isn’t intended to force the Housing Commission to abandon its plan to add departing tenants but wants the agency to require the new owners to follow city law.

NBC 7 San Diego reported that more than half of Plaza Hotel’s tenants have already moved out as of this week.

VOSD’s Lisa Halverstadt previously dug into the coming Plaza Hotel closure and the history of the city’s dwindling single-room occupancy hotel supply.

In Other News

  • Violent crime is up slightly citywide year over year but a Union Tribune analysis shows some San Diego census blocks have seen larger spikes in crime in the past five years. (Union-Tribune)
  • State officials have rejected San Diego Gas & Electric’s attempt to end a high-usage charge that left customers reeling last summer. (Times of San Diego)
  • The City Council will vote next week on whether to hire a childcare coordinator to help city workers with young children. (KPBS)
  • An Oceanside city councilman is arguing that City Council members deserve full-time jobs and salaries. (Union-Tribune)

Clarification

Thursday’s Morning Report included a summary of a KPBS story on the “YIGBY” movement. The group includes the Clairemont Lutheran Church congregation but is itself nondenominational.

Disclosure: Mitch Mitchell, SDG&E’s vice president for government affairs, sits on Voice of San Diego’s board of directors.

The Morning Report was written by Lisa Halverstadt and Andrew Keatts, and edited by Sara Libby.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

Morning Report: Schools Struggle to Guard Against 'Grooming'

Border Report: Morena Party, Security Concerns Dominate Baja Elections

Morning Report: Two Agencies Plan to Leave the Water Authority

What to Read Next
News

San Diego Explained: A Big Day in the Long-Running Pension Saga

Adriana Heldiz
News

Morning Report: In Search of Leadership in Balboa Park

Voice of San Diego
News

That’s That: City Council Ends Civic San Diego’s Role Downtown

Andrew Keatts
News

Morning Report: Immigration Arrests Upend Lives, Even After Cases Are Dropped

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
What’s Driving the Balboa Park Leadership Vacuum
Grooming Is a Gateway to Sexual Abuse, But Schools Are Virtually Powerless to Stop it
Two Agencies Want to Secede From the San Diego County Water Authority
The Learning Curve: The Basics on Southern California’s $50 Million Charter School Scam
After Tax Hike, Chula Vista Struggles to Meet Promises
Two Westview High Teachers Received Warnings for Inappropriate Texts to Students
What We Learned This Week
Public Records Battle Erupts Within the Battle to Run the Sports Arena
Politics Report: Chula Vista Councilwoman Explains Bizarre Firing
What’s Driving the Balboa Park Leadership Vacuum
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!