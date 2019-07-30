Morning Report: Problem Teacher Was Transferred Six Times, Then Promoted - Voice of San Diego

In 2008, the San Ysidro School District received complaints that teacher Jimmy Delgado was leering at sixth grade girls inappropriately.

In 2013, after Delgado had been moved to another school, another group of girls came forward and reported Delgado was staring at their bodies intensely in a way that made them uncomfortable.

In 2016, a separate group of girls at yet another school reported to school officials that Delgado was staring at their bodies.

Officials investigated Delgado’s conduct multiple times, and he was transferred between schools six times, VOSD’s Kayla Jimenez reports in a new story. In 2017, he was moved again –– to a position in the district office, for more money.

Though investigators substantiated many of the various allegations against Delgado over the years, he told VOSD that all the accusations against him were false and that he’s been the victim of rumors and retaliation throughout his career.

“Delgado’s tenure in the district shows that sometimes the best solution school officials can conjure for a problem educator is to promote him,” Jimenez writes.

Welcome to #Housingmageddon

The city is poised to make some major housing policy decisions this week.

You might even call it #Housingmageddon, as KPBS’ Andrew Bowen suggested.

On Tuesday the City Council is set to vote on Council President Georgette Gómez’s controversial proposed reforms to a key affordable housing policy, increasing the fee developers must pay if they build homes. The money funds construction of units reserved for people with low incomes. It’s a pitch that has set off builders concerned that proposal could stymie housing development.

The City Council will also weigh in on Councilwoman Vivian Moreno’s proposal to try to encourage more homebuilding for middle-income San Diegans by allowing developers to include more units in their projects if they commit to reserve a percentage of their units for middle-income earners.

That’s not all: There will be more housing news Wednesday when a City Council committee will vote on whether to forward a $900 million affordable-housing bond to the full City Council, which would then decide whether the property tax hike should appear on the November 2020 ballot. Affordable-housing advocates behind the proposed measure initially eyed the 2018 ballot but decided last year to delay their effort until 2020.

A Guide to the Many New Asylum Policy Changes

The Trump administration has made it a priority to quell the number of asylum-seekers coming to the U.S.-Mexico border.

As it works to advance that priority, virtually every week brings an announcement of another change to the asylum process at the border, and with each of those changes comes legal challenges.

In the latest Border Report, Maya Srikrishnan breaks down some of the most recent policy changes impacting migrants’ ability to apply for asylum in the United States, and has details about their status.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Sara Libby and Lisa Halverstadt, and edited by Scott Lewis.