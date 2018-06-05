Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Morning Report

Morning Report: Ready, Set, Primary
Voice of San Diego

The Standley Recreation Center in University City served as a polling place in the June 2016 election. / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

Election Day has arrived.

Over the past few days, candidates and their supporters have been scrambling to get your vote.

You’ve gotten their mailers. They’ve knocked on your doors. It’s almost over – for now.

Our Jesse Marx joined some nervous campaign volunteers in the 49th Congressional District over the weekend to document the last-minute get out of the vote efforts in a race where 16 candidates are vying to replace outgoing Republican Rep. Darrell Issa.

This race has made national news amid fears that Democrats could block themselves from the November ballot since the top two vote-getters proceed to the general election regardless of party.

Still need to do some cramming before you head to the polls?

A Little Election Day Competition

We enjoy an Election Day tradition here at VOSD. We ask readers to make predictions on a handful of races and reward the winner with a lunch with VOSD CEO Scott Lewis, Managing Editor Sara Libby and Assistant Editor Andrew Keatts.

Send your responses to scott@voiceofsandiego.org to each of these questions and we’ll report who won in next week’s Politics Report.

  1. District Attorney: Pick over or under: Summer Stephan, 53 percent.
  2. 49th Congressional District: Pick over or under: Doug Applegate, 13.5 percent.
  3. 49th Congressional District: Pick both candidates to make the runoff.
  4. County Supervisor District 4: Pick over or under: Bonnie Dumanis, 37.5 percent.
  5. County Supervisor District 4: If there is a runoff, which Democrat (or Democrats) will make it? Ken Malbrough, Lori Saldaña, Nathan Fletcher or Omar Passons?
  6. Sheriff: Pick over or under: Bill Gore, 55 percent.
  7. County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk: Pick over or under: Ernest Dronenburg, 53.5 percent.
  8. San Diego City Council District 2: Pick over or under: Lorie Zapf, 46.5 percent.
  9. San Diego City Council District 2: Who will make the runoff?
  10. San Diego City Council District 8: Rank how these three candidates will end up: Antonio Martinez, Vivian Moreno, Christian Ramirez.
  11. National City Term Limits: Will only Measure B pass? Only Measure C? Or neither measure? (Should both pass, the one with the most votes will prevail.)
  12. Chula Vista Sales Tax: Pick over or under: Yes, 47.5 percent.
  13. Tie Breaker: What percent of the vote will Rocky Chavez get in the 49th Congressional District?

Untangling Two High-Profile Border Stories

There’s been a lot of interest in and breathless coverage of two similar but separate stories involving children and the border that keep getting conflated.

In the latest Border Report, Maya Srikrishnan breaks down both issues: the outrage over 1,475 “lost” unaccompanied minors who crossed the border, and the parents and children who are being separated at the border by U.S. officials.

Immigration attorney Ginger Jacobs says the practice of separating kids and parents is unlike anything she’s ever encountered. She told Srikrishnan “the government could not only be permanently separating children from their parents, but also creating a new class of undocumented youth who grow up in the United States because they were never reunited with their deported parents.”

  • Former Tijuana Mayor Carlos Bustamante Anchondo is on a mission to make his city an air cargo hub. (Union-Tribune) We’ve previously reported on Tijuana’s hopes to build an air cargo facility near its airport and what that could mean for San Diego.
  • The Washington Post is out with a big feature about President Trump’s claims about San Diego’s border.

More Fallout from the Hepatitis A Outbreak

A man gets a hepatitis A vaccine shot amid a deadly outbreak of the disease in San Diego. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

In a wrongful termination lawsuit, the former head of the city of San Diego’s public records department said the city unfairly fired her for releasing public records related to how city officials handled last year’s Hepatitis A outbreak.

In Lea Fields-Bernard’s claim, she said she was fired just weeks after her department released documents in response to public records requests by Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Union-Tribune, NBC 7 reports.

Voice of San Diego used those documents to write this story, which shows how county and city officials exchanged sporadic, cordial emails about the hepatitis A outbreak for months before finally springing into action.

Opinion: The Housing Crisis at the Bottom

That San Diego has a housing crisis is now a foregone conclusion among local leaders.

But in a new op-ed, Point Loma resident Russell A. York writes that the conversation should be focused on the challenges facing low- and middle income San Diegans.

“The problem is that homes are not being built for select socioeconomic groups and that needs to change,” York writes.

News Nibbles

  • Fire investigators believe juveniles may have started a Sunday fire near San Diego State that prompted evacuations and a freeway closure. (10News)
  • The state’s campaign watchdog agency is restructuring and reshuffling after its chairwoman abruptly quit. (Los Angeles Times)
  • State Superintendent Tom Torlakson has rebuffed Rep. Scott Peters’ request to reconsider the decision to disqualify San Diego Unified from funding for homeless students due to a missing signature on a grant application. (inewsource)
  • Here’s a good reminder why not playing with fire is important. (Times of San Diego)

Correction

Our story chronicling the 49th District candidates’ get-out-the-vote efforts misidentified one volunteer as a high school senior; she’s a junior.

TV News Segment of the Week

From Scott Lewis: If you’re not familiar with Reddit, it’s basically a collection of subreddits — categories of the platform where people post their own stories, links to things they find entertaining or images and videos (there are some very not-safe-for-work sections). Then other people either vote them up or down. The links and stories and images with the most votes make it to the top of subreddits. And those can make it to the front page.

This recent KUSI live news segment made it to the top of the subreddit called “cringe” Monday.

You’ll either think it’s one of the funniest thing you’ve ever seen or your body will reject it and you won’t be able to watch. Enjoy!

The Morning Report was written and compiled by Lisa Halverstadt and Kinsee Morlan, and edited by Sara Libby.

Get News Delivered Daily

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

VOSD Podcast: SANDAG's Wild Weighted Vote

Caltrans Is Exploring 'Bird Spike' Suicide Barrier for Coronado Bridge

Morning Report: Homelessness Likely Went Up, Not Down

What to Read Next
News

Border Report: Untangling the Two Migrant Children Stories Roiling the Internet

Maya Srikrishnan
News

Morning Report: The Engaged Voter’s Guide to the Primary

Voice of San Diego
News

What We Learned This Week

Sara Libby
News

Top Stories: May 25-June 1

Adriana Heldiz

Sign up

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Officials Excluded Hundreds of Homeless San Diegans From Latest Homeless Census
A Reader's Guide to the June Primary's Biggest Races
Liquor Store Owners Are Getting Into the Pot Game
Fiery DA Debate Reveals Stephan’s Two Arguments Against Her Rival
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
San Diego Water Chief Accused of Drunken Smear of Board Member, Rival Agency Employee
Fiery DA Debate Reveals Stephan’s Two Arguments Against Her Rival
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
Officials Excluded Hundreds of Homeless San Diegans From Latest Homeless Census
Inside the Fight to Make Public School Misconduct Records Public
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events
Voice of San Diego

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Get informed.

Start your day with San Diego's most important news. Subscribe to the Morning Report.
Subscribe