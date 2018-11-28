Morning Report: San Diego Lawyers Try to Muck Up Trump Border Policy

Stay up to Date
Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
Zero tolerance is still in place at the border. People who were accused of illegally entering the country used to be sent directly to removal proceedings unless they were repeat violators or accused of more crimes. Now, they all are being prosecuted for the misdemeanor. Since April, it’s resulted in a surge of misdemeanor prosecutions in federal courts in San Diego.
These prosecutions have been used by the Trump administration to justify family separations, label migrants as criminals and severely restrict asylum opportunities.
In July, federal officials introduced a separate, fast-track court to handle these prosecutions in San Diego.
But defense attorneys, advocates and even judges in San Diego, have been pushing back hard, reports VOSD’s Maya Srikrishnan.
The goal, one defense attorney said, was to make the prosecutions unsustainable.
Musical Ambassadors for Peace, a non-profit that has mainly worked with refugees in El Cajon, has started working at the U.S.-Mexico border, in light of the Central American migrants that have been arriving in Tijuana.
In this week’s Culture Report, VOSD contributor Julia Dixon Evans talks with Ari Honarvar, who works with the organization about their work with refugees.
Once Honarvar and her group know that refugees’ physical needs are being met – food, medicine, shelter – then they address their mental health. That’s where the drumming and dancing come in, that can help relieve anxiety, depression and some symptoms of PTSD.
The weekly arts and culture round-up also highlights upcoming holiday walkabouts, where you can get your Nutcracker fix and more.
The Republican state Senator from Alpine conceded defeat Tuesday in his bid for the Board of Equalization, California’s elected tax board. He told the Sacramento Bee that he’s “happy to help Mike Schaefer in any way that I can.”
It is, according to the newspaper, the first time a Democrat has captured the San Diego-based seat in at least four decades.
The Senate Rules Committee reprimanded Anderson several months ago for threatening to bitch slap a lobbyist. Obviously, that didn’t help his chances, but he was still the favorite going into November’s election.
Schaefer, a perennial candidate with a criminal past, won more than a million votes without the support of the Democratic Party. As he pulled ahead in recent weeks, Schaefer seemed as surprised as anyone. He told Jesse Marx that an “awful lot of people voted Democrat without knowing or caring who was attached to it.”
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer recently asked City Council members to identify locations in their district where the city and developer partners could construct permanent supportive housing to get some homeless residents from temporary shelters and into homes.
Councilman Ward has more than obliged. In a memo Tuesday back to the mayor, he outlined several spots in the center city area and Old Town. He also included the indoor skydiving building in East Village that the mayor and a majority of the City Council decided needed to be a navigation center for the homeless, not housing.
Ward dryly panned the navigation center in his description of the availability of the skydiving building: “Currently approved for a short-term contract to provide services already available at multiple locations in the immediately surrounding area.”
City Hall insiders will recognize that as high-quality, if wonky, trash talk.
In an op-ed for VOSD, Christopher Galan, vice president and project manager of Pebble Creek Companies, argues that in cities that have expanded their public transit in the past decade, like Portland and Denver, the communities that fought most vehemently against it are benefiting from it most.
That’s why, Galan writes, San Diego should act now to put in more light rail infrastructure and increase density around those trolley stations.
The Morning Report was written by Maya Srikrishnan and Andrew Keatts and edited by Scott Lewis.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.