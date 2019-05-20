Building a better region together, one story at a time

News

News

Morning Report: School Accountability Laws Have Quietly Become Moot
Voice of San Diego

Image via Shutterstock

Parents in California at one point had several options if their child’s school repeatedly shows up on a list of the lowest performers. In certain scenarios, they could change up the curriculum and staff at the school, or even convert it to a charter.

But while laws intending to make schools more accountable remain on the books, reports Will Huntsberry, they’ve now become unenforceable.

That’s because the state last year rolled out a new evaluation system intended to give a more nuanced picture of success. It takes into consideration absentee and suspension data. The laws giving power to parents whose schools were ranked poorly was based on the old evaluation system, and are therefore essentially moot.

“Now when a school ends up on the list, it enters a “continuous improvement” program,” Huntsberry reports.

Coronado Says Meeting State Housing Goals Would Be ‘Catastrophic’

In case there was any confusion, Coronado leaders have been making clear to other regional officials that they view housing construction mandates as an existential threat to their quality of life.

The Union-Tribune reports that the wealthy enclave may be asked to build up to 1,800 housing units over the next eight years — a substantial increase from the five it’s been building on average every year.

The formula used to divvy up housing units for each city is derived in part from the number of jobs within that area, so workers don’t have to commute quite so far away. Coronado is home to the Navy, but city officials are arguing that military jobs should be exempt from the formula because the sailors can’t afford to live there.

Politics Roundup

  • The state Assembly Appropriations Committee suspense file is where controversial bills thrive or die. Sara Libby provided a snapshot of some of the most notable bills from San Diego lawmakers that made it through. That includes Assemblywoman Shirley Weber’s attempt to offer full-day kindergarten in schools and Assemblyman Todd Gloria’s attempt to clarify the Public Records Act so agencies hang onto emails for at least two years.
  • The California Senate, meanwhile, shelved SB 50, which would allow for higher, taller buildings near transit, in many cases overriding local government restrictions. Libby explained more about the bill and how the suspense file works on the podcast.
  • Turns out landlines are still good for something. Scott Lewis received a poll asking about San Diego mayoral candidates, and it included radio host Carl DeMaio, a Republican. This could be a ploy to keep himself relevant (in which case, we took the bait) but this also wouldn’t be the first time he’s tested the waters. He surveyed 49th Congressional District voters ahead of the 2018 primary and chose not to enter that race. We also confirmed that Cory Briggs is running for city attorney — or at least intends to, like he intended to run for mayor.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.

