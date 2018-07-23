Morning Report: Schools Flagged for Lead Promised New Plumbing for a Third Time

Stay up to Date
As San Diego Unified School District officials rally support behind a new $3.5 billion bond proposal, safe drinking water has become a key part of their messaging. They say new tax money would pay to replace old plumbing that might be contaminating water with lead.
Eleven schools have been flagged for unsafe levels of lead in the water over the last two years. But as Voice’s Ashly McGlone reports in a new story, a majority of those schools were promised new plumbing under Props. S and Z and haven’t yet seen the plumbing work.
It’s not just plumbing. Many of the projects promised in San Diego Unified’s new 2018 bond were already promised in 2008 and 2012. There’s still $2.1 billion left from those initiatives, but school officials say more is needed to ensure schools are free from harmful toxins in the water.
Had the district prioritized plumbing projects years ago, some of the recent water safety concerns could have been addressed sooner.
If approved by 55 percent of voters in November, the new $3.5 billion bond would raise taxes by 6 cents for every $100 of assessed home value, or $300 for a $500,000 home, for 39 years.
During a dedication of grand new government building on the waterfront in 1938, 80 years ago last week, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt recalled his days as assistant secretary of the Navy and bragged about being the godfather of San Diego.
Voice contributor Randy Dotinga examined FDR’s hyperbolic claim and concluded much of the credit for the Navy’s presence here belongs to former Rep. William Kettner (yes, the Little Italy street is named after him), who sent federal money back our way and helped secure the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Naval Training Center and Naval Hospital.
FDR may have been one of the first, but he certainly wasn’t the last big name politician to swing by San Diego for a photo-op. Voice’s Adriana Heldiz recently spoke to residents in San Ysidro who feel their community is being used as a stage to attract attention to themselves.
Solana Beach residents now have a choice among energy providers. They can stick with the government-run Solana Energy Alliance – in which they were automatically enrolled on June 1 – or they can go back to SDG&E.
In a new op-ed, the head of the California Community Choice Association argues that programs like the SEA are more accountable and transparent than investor-owned utilities, which are motivated by shareholder interests.
Earlier this month, a resident of Solana Beach said she’s sticking with SDG&E and questioned claims that SEA would be cheaper and greener.
The Morning Report was written by Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.
