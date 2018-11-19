Morning Report: SDG&E Wants Out of the Electricity-Buying Business

San Diego Gas & Electric is exploring ways to leave the electricity-buying business.

As the city of San Diego makes moves to start its own power agency, possibly along with other cities in the region, SDG&E “has asked lawmakers to introduce legislation that would let SDG&E reduce its role – while also pushing the state to enter the energy market in a big way,” Ry Rivard reports.

It has written a draft bill that Sen. Ben Hueso could carry once the state Legislature reconvenes.

It might sound like a big hit to SDG&E’s bottom line, but the company would continue to deliver power to local customers, even if San Diego does for what’s known as a CCA to buy power for residents instead of the company.

“A well-run utility can make a steady profit from delivering power,” Rivard notes.

SDG&E’s proposal would require the state to buy out its long-term power contracts, and it’s not clear what state agency would step up to pay for that.

Migrants Get a Frosty Reception in Tijuana

On Sunday, hundreds of Tijuana residents gathered in front of a monument in the Paseo de los Heroes area to protest the arrival of Central American migrants seeking asylum in the United States.

They demanded respect for their city and said they feared for their safety on top of the growing violence that has mounted within the last couple years.

“The migrants are stepping all over us, threatening our lives,” Jorge Espinoza said. “That’s not what you do when you come to country asking for help. The moment when you do that, you threatened my sovereignty and I’m going to treat you as such.”

Many of the residents at Sunday’s protest cited videos posted on social media that show migrants threatening violence and criticizing the food that has been offered to them.

After two hours of protesting in the Paseo de los Heroes area, Tijuana residents made their way to the Unidad Deportiva Benito Juarez, a sports venue housing several migrants. Law enforcement barricaded the area, but migrants who were just a couple feet away could still hear chants of residents that screamed, “We don’t want you here!”

Darlin Camilo, a migrant from Honduras, said that he understands the residents’ frustration, but said they don’t plan to cause trouble.

“Yes, they are some people who are trying to cause harm, but most of us are good,” he said. “We come with the desire to get ahead. You shouldn’t deny us help. We don’t want to harm anyone.”

– Adriana Heldiz

Addressing the Great Sidewalk Paradox

For years, we’ve noted that the city has a bizarre policy that makes it homeowners’ responsibility to maintain sidewalks outside their properties, but the city’s legal responsibility when someone trips and falls on a broken sidewalk.

Now, David Garrick reports, the city is considering tackling broken sidewalks and the overarching approach to them, including “a requirement that property owners fix nearby damaged sidewalks before they can sell.”

The story notes that the city’s liability is increasing now that more people are riding bikes and scooters on city sidewalks.

Speaking of which … CBS8 reports that a man riding an electric scooter fell and broke his jaw downtown this weekend.

Politics Roundup

At an event we hosted in Barrio Logan last week, San Diego City Councilwoman Georgette Gomez made clear that she thinks City Hall has developed a transactional relationship where entrenched interests take advantage of low-income districts . She wants to be the next Council president.

More often than not, the results that come in Election Night help us identify the clear winners and loser in each race. Others are too close to call, and they’ve changed in ways we didn’t see coming. On this week’s podcast , hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts offer their picks for the most surprising election results of 2018.

Gov. Jerry Brown’s departure will change the calculus for getting a bill signed into law , and San Diego legislators have begun sizing up Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom. Notably, Assemblywoman Shirley Weber plans to continue pushing a bill that would change the standards by which police can deploy deadly force.

What Should the People’s Reporter Look Into Next?

It’s time to vote on which People’s Reporter question you want Voice of San Diego to answer next.

The People’s Reporter seeks to gather and answer questions from readers like you. We take your questions, ask you to weigh in on the best ones and then answer the question that gets the most votes.

This go-round, we’ve got questions about the status of the Plunge in Mission Beach, the city’s “Get It Done” app and just how many San Diegans were born here.

Let us know which one you’d like us to investigate.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.