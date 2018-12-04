Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

Support Our Year-End Campaign

Help us raise $175K by December 31

--%

Donate today and your gift will be matched!

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
News Morning Report

Morning Report: Sexual Misconduct Cases in Local Schools, Mapped
Voice of San Diego

For more than a year, we’ve been chronicling cases of sexual misconduct in public schools across San Diego County.

The cases are all over the map, both literally and figuratively: They’ve happened in schools in wealthy areas and poorer areas, and in all corners of the county.

In a new feature, we’ve created an interactive map to compile all the cases. Click on a case to see the school involved, the details of what happened and to open the story associated with each one.

We plan to add new cases and stories to the map as the investigation continues.

A Walk in the Park Can Cost You

Camping at the Culp Valley campground in the Anza-Borrego Desert is free; but at the Cibbets Flat Campground off Interstate 8, it’s $14 a night. Some parks have free entry; others charge $15 or more.

In the latest Environment Report, Ry Rivard examines park fees for national parks in California, as well as parks that are part of the state park system and attempts to explain why they’re so varied.

State parks, far more than national parks, rely on entrance and parking fees for funding. Still, individual parks take different approaches.

“Lower fees on weekdays, for example, can encourage people to visit when parks are less crowded, but that can also penalize low-income people who may not be able to take days off to visit,” Rivard notes.

Legislature Reconvenes With Dem Super-Mega-Uber Majority

State lawmakers returned to Sacramento Monday, bolstered by a super-duper Democratic majority. New lawmakers were sworn in, and the first bills of the session were introduced. The Legislature will officially reconvene for its next session on Jan. 6.

As the L.A. Times noted, Assemblyman Brian Maienschein took the oath of office without knowing for certain whether he actually won re-election.

Assemblyman Todd Gloria, as promised, reintroduced his bill to compel counties to start spending piles of Mental Health Services Act funds they’ve amassed. Gloria told us recently that county leaders declined to meet with him last time he introduced the bill, but that he’s hoping they’ll give more input this time around.

Gloria is not the only local lawmaker who plans to revive old bills that failed in previous sessions.

Meanwhile, as the Sacramento Bee reports, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez said she plans to introduce a bill that would make it harder for employers to classify workers as independent contractors.

Maienschein Wins

The last inconclusive major election contest seems to have been resolved Monday. The registrar reported that Assemblyman Brian Maienschein retained a 672-vote lead over challenger Sunday Gover (out of nearly 200,000 votes cast). There are now only a paltry 1,500 votes left to count across the county — not enough in just their district for Gover to pull ahead. Maienschein has won.

That’s fortunate because he was sworn in already Monday.

There had been some consternation among Republicans that Maienschein had left so much money in his campaign account. But the win proves he spent just enough to win. Like, just enough.

And Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez and Senate President Toni Atkins’ decision not to oppose Maienschein gained new significance.

Hunter Will Go to Trial Next Fall

The trial for Rep. Duncan Hunter, who is facing 60 criminal counts related to misusing campaign funds, is set for Sept. 10, 2019.

Hunter and his wife will appear in court again in July as well.

“The parties in the case agreed to set dates far in advance because of the complexity of the case and hang-ups caused by technical difficulties in the discovery process,” wrote Morgan Cook in the Union-Tribune.

Hunter won re-election in November despite the indictment.

Historic Violence in Tijuana (No, Not the Caravan)

From left: San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum participant in a Politifest panel. / Photo by Vito Di Stefano

Tijuana’s Frontera newspaper had a grim tweet Monday. It took a picture of its front page for the day and said “Happy Monday: 4,189 dead” with a picture of Mayor Juan Manuel Gastélum. The paper reports that the last two years (his first two as mayor) have been the most violent in Tijuana’s history. If you can read Spanish, here’s the link to Frontera’s story.

When Gastelum appeared at our event, Politifest, he blamed the violence in Tijuana on a police shortage.

He said just like any place, if you go looking for trouble in Tijuana, you’ll find it.

“If you go and visit a place and you look for the tourist places, look for the good behavior, you won’t have any trouble. We do have a problem, yes we do. We recognize it. We have a gun problem,” he said. He is pushing to change a law that allows people caught illegally with firearms to stay out of prison before their trial.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Sara Libby, and edited by Scott Lewis.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

Morning Report: Temporary Solution Needed for Temporary Shelter's Closure

Bonus Podcast: San Diego’s Power Couple

San Diego Explained: How Unions Influence San Diego Politics

What to Read Next
News

Even Before Kim and Kanye Used Them, California Was Trying to Rein in Private Firefighters

Ry Rivard
News

Morning Report: Cole's Office Played a Role in Unauthorized Homeless Sweep

Voice of San Diego
News

What We Learned This Week

Sara Libby
News

VOSD Podcast: The Lowdown on the Border Shutdown

Adriana Heldiz

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
How San Diego Is Pushing Back Against ‘Zero Tolerance’ at the Border
Police Arrested Montgomery High Students in Operation Disguised as Active Shooter Drill
Beset by Problems, Thomas Jefferson Law School Is Trying to Avoid a Death Blow
Morning Report: San Diego Unified Struggles to Engage Parents
Parents Are Struggling to Engage With San Diego Unified
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
This Marijuana Business Dispute Just Took a Weird, Dark Turn
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
How San Diego Is Pushing Back Against ‘Zero Tolerance’ at the Border
Border Report: A Caravan Within the Caravan Has Arrived in Tijuana
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time

Help us raise $175K by Dec. 31

--%
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Stand up for local, independent journalism in San Diego