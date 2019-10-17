 Morning Report: She Escaped a Kidnapping, But Not Immigration Bureaucracy - Voice of San Diego
Morning Report: She Escaped a Kidnapping, But Not Immigration Bureaucracy
Voice of San Diego
An immigration court in downtown San Diego / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

A Cuban woman who lives in Mexico says Border Patrol officers saved her life earlier this year when she escaped a kidnapping attempt and was able to flag them down for help.

But they also thrust her into a new nightmare – one that took much longer to escape from.

In a new story, Maya Srikrishnan details the series of issues and confounding bureaucratic moves that left the woman in jeopardy of being separated from her family and barred from the country.

Even after a judge terminated her case, she was detained by Border Patrol again, which left family members and attorneys scrambling to figure out her whereabouts.

On Wednesday, a second judge terminated her case once more, potentially ending the ordeal for good.

Another Way District Elections Are Affecting Escondido

As more cities move to district-only elections to try to make their city councils and school boards more diverse (and to avoid lawsuits), some are also seeing fewer new homes.

A new study by researchers at CUNY and Princeton found several California cities, including Escondido, have also significantly dialed back production of multi-family homes, a phenomenon the study links with greater responsiveness to neighborhoods the elected officials represent.

VOSD’s Jesse Marx and Kayla Jimenez dug into the study and provided more context on Escondido developments in the latest North County Report. They also provided an update on Encinitas’ newly state-approved housing plan, big news out of Carlsbad and more.

One other piece of news: Jimenez, who’s written extensively about sexual misconduct in schools across the region, will now be covering North County news while Marx will refocus on San Diego metro news.

Send North County tips (and say hi) to Jimenez at kayla.jimenez@voiceofsandiego.org.

News Nibbles

  • Embattled Rep. Duncan Hunter, who has been indicted for alleged campaign misspending, reported dropping more than $500 in campaign funds on ammunition for a hunt and more than $250 for food and drinks at bars in Coronado and Washington D.C. (Union-Tribune)
  • County supervisors on Wednesday unanimously backed a strategy to bolster electric vehicle use across the county. (City News Service)
  • Del Mar and the Coastal Commission have agreed to postpone a discussion on the city’s plan to fight sea level rise and other impacts of climate change. (CBS 8)
  • In an effort to deter RV parking, Santee may increase its fines for violations by two-thirds. (Union-Tribune)
  • A 24-year-old man died Tuesday after being detained by a Metropolitan Transit System officer. MTS reported the man was acting erratically and fighting with a code compliance officer. (NBC San Diego)
  • Buzzfeed has unraveled the story behind a massive San Diego-based internet scam led by a former San Diego County Republican Party official who died in a helicopter crash earlier this year. 
  • Chula Vista has filed criminal charges against illegal marijuana dispensaries for the first time, cracking down on six defendants tied to two dispensaries. (Union Tribune)

The Morning Report was written by Lisa Halverstadt and edited by Sara Libby.

