Morning Report: Silent Pot Investors Find a Legal Loophole

When Proposition 64 passed in 2016, proponents argued that the marijuana industry would be thrust into the spotlight and legal business owners would operate in a system that would hold them accountable. The public, in other words, would know the names and the people behind local dispensaries and growhouses and manufacturing facilities because they’d need the approval of state and local officials.
But Jesse Marx reports that a local lawsuit reveals how the financial interests behind those businesses can remain hidden.
A San Diego businessman with past ties to the illegal market is claiming in court to be the rightful owner of the Balboa Avenue Cooperative and several other related marijuana businesses. He alleges that his business partner — who was the public face of the operation — tried to push him out.
Silent investors appear to be more common in the legal marijuana industry than is known or discussed.
The president of the National Cannabis Bar Association told Marx that ownership disputes in which one person goes through the regulatory process and another doesn’t are “extremely prevalent” for three reasons: Some investors don’t want their families to know they’re associated with marijuana, some have ties to publicly traded companies and others have criminal records.
Sunday was the last day for Gov. Jerry Brown to sign bills passed by the state Legislature. Some of the highlights:
The Union-Tribune editorial board published the transcripts and audio recording of its interviews with county supervisor candidates Bonnie Dumanis and Nathan Fletcher.
Significant portions of Dumanis’ interview revolved — as did our podcast interview with her in May — around the Jose Susumo Azano Matsura case. The Mexican billionaire was convicted of illegally contributing to San Diego campaigns, including Dumanis’ mayoral run, and the U-T pressed Dumanis on why she wrote a letter of recommendation for Azano’s son.
She said recommendations were not uncommon for her to sign while in office, and that one was put in front of her by someone else. “I’m embarrassed about the fact that I took it from somebody who I trusted, and I changed my procedures after that,” she said.
The Morning Report was written by Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.
