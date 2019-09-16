 Morning Report: Students South of 8 Feel Less Safe at School - Voice of San Diego
Morning Report: Students South of 8 Feel Less Safe at School
Students at Perkins Elementary use San Diego Unified computer programs in the classroom. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Like many school districts across the state, San Diego Unified possesses a trove of information on how students perceive their educational environment. They’re asked a range of questions every year intended to figure out whether they feel safe and engaged. 

We took the responses to 11 key questions and created a searchable database. Will Huntsberry analyzed the results of the 2018-18 survey himself and found wide disparities among the district’s 100-plus schools in a number of categories.

For instance, at some elementary schools as many as 96 percent of students said they felt safe. At others, the percentage dropped to 54 percent and lower. Nearly three times as many schools where students felt less safe were located south of Interstate 8.

The number of students who reported seeing a gun or knife at school during the last 12 months also varied wildly. Zero percent said they’d not seen a weapon at some campuses, but elsewhere it was higher than 50 percent.

It’s not entirely clear how San Diego Unified uses the survey to improve schools. In fact, a district spokeswoman raised doubts about the significance of the responses. 

  • There’s been a lot of education news lately, and to help break it all down, Will Huntsberry and Adriana Heldiz joined the podcast. They talked about San Diego Unified Trustee John Lee Evans’ decision not to run for re-election and school bus route cuts in San Ysidro and Oceanside.

High Drama in Sacramento

Friday was the last day to get bills onto Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. In the Sacramento Report, we rounded up several of the more high-profile pieces of legislation put forth by San Diego lawmakers and how they fared. Assemblywoman Marie Waldron also introduced language for a bill that would keep SANDAG from prioritizing public transit projects over freeway expansions.

The legislative session had quite an ending.

Then, after the deadline to pass bills came and went, Newsom released a statement signaling he plans to veto one of the only major pieces of legislation being pushed this year by state Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins. SB 1 would block any environmental rollbacks enacted by the Trump administration.

In her own statement, Atkins praised Newsom but said “we respectfully disagree regarding SB 1… Not only must we work to push back against the roll backs that have already been made, we must start preparing now to push back against the next Trump assaults we know will be coming.”

More Politics

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.

