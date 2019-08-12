 Morning Report: Sweetwater Knew Teacher Raises Would Break the Bank - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News

Morning Report: Sweetwater Knew Teacher Raises Would Break the Bank
Voice of San Diego
Sweetwater Union High School District Superintendent Karen Janney / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Officials with Sweetwater Union High School District have offered little explanation for a $30 million budget hole, discovered last September, which has led to ongoing cuts in the district. Those cuts have apparently not been sufficient.

Late last week, the County Office of Education accused the district of misstating its financial situation by millions of dollars.

New emails obtained by Voice of San Diego’s Will Huntsberry show district officials actually knew they were approaching a financial cliff and did not take steps to reverse course

In spring 2017, the district raised salaries by 5.25 percent. One audit pointed to that as a reason the district is in a financial crisis. But Sweetwater officials have said they thought the raises were affordable. The new documents, though, show that was not the case. Projections within them showed the raises could make the district insolvent within just two years. 

The district’s then-chief financial officer planned to take this information up the district’s cabinet and superintendent, according to the emails. 

Sweetwater spokesman Manny Rubio did not say whether Superintendent Karen Janney was informed of the financial projections. “We talk about finance at pretty much every cabinet meeting. I don’t know if these specific [documents] came up,” he said.

That other bit: The County Office of Ed did not approve Sweetwater’s proposed budget, meaning Sweetwater will have to revise it.

Politics Roundup

  • This week in the Politics Report: Andrew Keatts and Scott Lewis break down a big decision San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer faces and have a couple updates and takes on the race to replace him.
  • Speaking of the mayor’s race: Mark Kersey still hasn’t announced his run for mayor. Keatts and Lewis wrote a few weeks back that it was a done deal. Apparently not. Kersey did have some thoughts this weekend about how hard it is to park at Balboa Park, which generated some discussion.
  • Just because the legislative fights over SB 50, the measure to increase home-building near transit, and AB 392, the bill to curb police shootings, are done for the year doesn’t mean things will go quiet in Sacramento: Sara Libby rounded up the bills to keep an eye on as the Legislature gets back to work following its August recess.
  • Speaking of bills from Sacramento, California’s law requiring publicly traded companies to have at least one woman on their boards of directors is – as expected – being challenged in court. A conservative D.C.-based group is suing to invalidate the law. When then-Gov. Jerry Brown signed the measure, which was co-written by San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins, he acknowledged the legal murkiness: “I don’t minimize the potential flaws that indeed may prove fatal to its ultimate implementation.” Atkins said in a statement that the lawsuit “is merely an effort by a conservative ‘foundation’ to try to erode the landmark progress our state is making not only for women, but for business and our economy.” The law’s requirements are set to kick in Jan. 1, 2020. When Libby examined compliance efforts last month, she found that hundreds of companies in the state, including more than 20 in San Diego, still have all-male boards.
  • Political consultant Mason Herron joined the VOSD Podcast this week to read some early tea leaves on political races happening across the county.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Sara Libby and Will Huntsberry and edited by Scott Lewis.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

Morning Report: Gompers Has a Union, Now What?

North County Report: A Brief History of Efforts to Stabilize Beach Cliffs

Morning Report: Secret Formulas Decide Who Gets Home Insurance

What to Read Next
News

Border Report: Border Politics Are Overtaking Homelessness as State's Top Tourism Concern

Maya Srikrishnan
News

What We Learned This Week

Sara Libby
News

Morning Report: Library Death Highlights Its Role as Social Services Hub

Voice of San Diego
News

Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis

Lisa Halverstadt

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Opinion
On Morena Boulevard, San Diego Is Undermining Its Own Climate Goals
Secret Formulas Guide Who Gets Denied Home Insurance in Wildfire Risk Areas
Gompers’ New Union Is Moving Forward, But Tensions Remain
Morning Report: Sweetwater Knew Teacher Raises Would Break the Bank
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
San Ysidro Teacher Who Racked Up Complaints Was Transferred Six Times
Opinion
On Morena Boulevard, San Diego Is Undermining Its Own Climate Goals
A Brief History of Lorena Gonzalez’s Blood Feud With Rob Schneider
ICE Officer Moved Victim, Misled Supervisors After Hitting Teenager
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!