Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Morning Report

Morning Report: The City Wants to Shelter Asylum-Seekers at East County Facility
Voice of San Diego

A coalition of nonprofits has been operating a shelter for migrants in San Diego. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

For months, dozens of asylum-seekers have been released by federal officials in San Diego each night, and advocates and nonprofits continued to scramble to temporarily shelter the vulnerable families during the holidays.

The groups have regularly feared that they wouldn’t have enough beds to accommodate the migrants. And now on their fifth shelter location in just over two months, they have also wearied over an early February deadline to vacate their current space.

Now city leaders want state officials to consider using Camp Barrett, a shuttered county juvenile detention center in Alpine that’s owned by the city.

Maya Srikrishnan and Lisa Halverstadt break the news on the city’s proposal that the state and other stakeholders consider the East County facility as a new migrant shelter space. They also shed light on the nightly rush to accommodate migrants – some of whom are dropped in front of a San Ysidro McDonald’s with no resources or means to reach family in other parts of the state or country – and county officials’ more recent efforts to help address the crisis.

Port Chairman Announces Bid for County Supervisor

The steady stream of 2020 candidates opening their campaigns continued Thursday, with Port Chairman Rafael Castellanos announcing his run to represent the South Bay on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Castellanos has represented the city of San Diego on the Port of San Diego since 2013 and became chairman since last year. He ran unsuccessfully to be San Diego’s city attorney in 2016 and has taken the lead on the Port’s push over the last year to improve transportation options and traffic around the San Diego International Airport.

During Castellanos’ city attorney bid, we vetted an attorney at Castellanos’ former firm’s claim that she had an uncomfortable sexual encounter with him and was forced out of the firm after she raised it to her supervisors. It never really materialized as a major topic in the primary race for a seat that few voters pay much attention to in the first place.

The District 1 county supervisor seat Castellanos is seeking is currently held by Republican Greg Cox, who is termed out after representing the South County area on the board since 1995. In the time he’s held the seat, it’s become heavily Democratic and expectations are that a Democrat will succeed Cox. Former Councilman David Alvarez announced a run for the seat all the way back in 2017, but late last year indicated that he isn’t sure whether he’ll go through with the race. Alvarez was a strong supporter of Castellanos’ city attorney bid.

San Diego’s Got a New U.S. Attorney

Late Wednesday, the U.S. Senate confirmed Robert Brewer as San Diego’s new U.S. attorney. Brewer ran unsuccessfully for district attorney in 2014 and was nominated last year by President Donald Trump to take over federal prosecutions here, as the Union-Tribune reported Thursday. Brewer has not taken office yet and it’s not clear when he will.

Back when Brewer was first nominated, we put together this list of things you should know about his background.

U-T reporter Greg Moran raised a compelling question on Twitter following news of Brewer’s confirmation. Brewer has been a lawyer at Seltzer Caplan, the firm that is defending Rep. Duncan Hunter on federal charges alleging he used more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal use. Does that mean Brewer would have to recuse himself from the high-profile case?

Photos: The New Year’s Eve Border Standoff

Our contributing photographer Vito Di Stefano was on the tense and chaotic scene at the border on the night of New Year’s Eve, when border agents fired tear gas at a group of migrants attempting to illegally cross the border fence.

He gave Maya Srikrishnan an account of what he saw, but he also provided a series of haunting photos of the encounter.

Here’s a sampling:

U.S. border agents deploy more tear gas at migrants near the U.S.-Mexico border fence. / Photo by Vito Di Stefano

A migrant child looks on from the highway at the scene unfolding at the U.S.-Mexico border fence near the Playas area of Tijuana. / Photo by Vito Di Stefano

Check out the full post to see all the incredible images.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

Morning Report: Answers to Your Biggest Questions About San Diego

The 3 Questions We Hear Most Often About How San Diego Works

Our Favorite Podcast Episodes of 2018

What to Read Next
News

San Diego Explained: Meet San Diego's New Council President

Adriana Heldiz
News

Tear Gas, Fireworks and Tension: The New Year's Eve Standoff at the Border in Photos

Maya Srikrishnan
News

Morning Report: Council Dems Unsure When They'll Flex That Supermajority

Voice of San Diego
News

Morning Report: Behind the Strange Accusation That Upended a Campaign

Sara Libby

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
The 3 Questions We Hear Most Often About How San Diego Works
How a Strange Accusation Caught Fire and Took Down an Assembly Candidate
They Said It (and Sometimes Regretted It): 2018's Most Notable Quotes
Politicians Point Fingers as Migrant Shelter and Public Health Crisis Looms in San Diego
Arbitrator Admonishes Water Authority After it Sued Five Tribes
State Investigators Say There’s Evidence of a Financial ‘Cover-Up’ in Sweetwater
The 2018 Voice of the Year Is ...
The 3 Questions We Hear Most Often About How San Diego Works
Private School Says It's Happy to Have Teacher Who Lost Credential Over Abuse, Harassment Incidents
Mickey's House No Longer: Union Members Oust Kasparian in Landslide
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time

Thank you for helping us reach our goal!

--%
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!