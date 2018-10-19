Morning Report: The EZ Rider, Jesse James and a Pricey Poaching Scandal

Every now and then a poacher makes the news.

Well, this time, two accused poachers are well-known San Diego yachtsmen.

On a late summer day, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife got a tip that guys were diving off a boat near Catalina Island and illegally bringing up lobster and abalone. One of the alleged poachers turned out to be the former head of the San Diego Yacht Club. The incident has sent shockwaves through that genteel world.

Capt. Patrick Foy, a spokesman for the department’s enforcement division, described what happened that day: One game warden dove beneath a boat called the EZ Rider the ocean to find evidence, wardens then searched for the perpetrators and eventually got in the middle of a sailboat race and pulled over one of the sailboats to question suspects.

The former Yacht Club head, known as a commodore, is Kyle Clark and his alleged accomplice is a man named … Jesse James (yes, really).

Though it all makes for some fun reading, the potential consequences are no joke: “James and Clark now face $164,000 in total fines, though how much each could be asked to pay will depend on how prosecutors decide to divide up the charges against them.”

Relax, Scooter Regs Are on the Way

Earlier this year, San Diego was invaded by dockless scooters, and the ensuing hellscape on our city streets has permanently scorched the sanctity of our social contract.

Just kidding.

But people are understandably concerned about where these devices can and cannot go.

Ahead of Wednesday’s public safety committee hearing, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced new proposed rules for the dockless scooters. Some of the highlights of what the mayor is proposing:

Each device needs to say, “Riding on Sidewalks is Prohibited”

Geofencing technology will be used to slow speeds in areas with a lot of pedestrian traffic, including the boardwalks in Mission Beach and Pacific Beach

Scooter companies will need to pay an annual permit fee and share data in monthly reports

Santa Monica, San Francisco and other California cities have cracked down on dockless scooters. Circulate San Diego, a transportation advocacy group, called the mayor’s proposal “thoughtful,” the Union-Tribune reports.

Hunter’s Attack Dog Generals Are Lobbyists

The three retired Marine generals who signed their names to anti-Muslim attacks against Rep. Duncan Hunter’s Christian opponent are not just retired generals. They are also lobbyists, according to the Daily Beast.

Hunter was in a position to help their clients when he was on the Armed Services Committee. After Hunter was indicated for allegedly spending campaign money on himself, he was taken off that committee by House Speaker Paul Ryan, but he could be put back on it if he beats the charges.

“That makes him a potentially valuable investment for companies with financial interests in the outcome of legislation considered by his committees,” the Daily Beast reports. “All three generals who signed onto the Hunter campaign’s letter have just such interests, and Hunter has actively supported some of their clients in the past.”

The Morning Report was written by Ry Rivard and Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.