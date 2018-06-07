Morning Report: The Fletcher Evolution Is Complete

Three races in a row, Republican groups and the United Food and Commercial Workers union dumped tons of money into sinking Nathan Fletcher.

This time, it didn’t work.

A big reason for that, writes Scott Lewis, is because this time Fletcher had another group of unions in his corner.

“It was the kind of base he never had before,” Lewis writes. “His support in the past had been distributed among various constituencies with many affluent supporters. It left him able to raise a lot of money but never to balance out the attacks he endured.”

Now the question is whether Fletcher feels like he owes the unions something for their efforts. One union leader told Lewis she believes Fletcher has the potential to be one of labor’s biggest champions.

The Decisive DA Vote

Two election cycles in a row, one of the hottest local races ended up being between two attorneys.

In 2016, it was the San Diego city attorney’s race, which Mara Elliott won.

This year, the San Diego County district attorney’s race became one of the most unexpectedly contentious in the county. Outside groups poured in over $1 million to help Democrat Geneviéve Jones-Wright, a public defender, who became the first candidate to unapologetically run as a reformer in a region with a long history of tough-on-crime prosecutors.

She lost big time to Summer Stephan, who got to run in her first election as an incumbent, after Bonnie Dumanis resigned the seat and installed Stephan, a trusted aide, as her successor.

In the end, it’s clear that San Diego hasn’t changed much, despite years of talk by political strategists about shifting demographics: San Diegans elected a career prosecutor to be their top prosecutor.

“People who were never interested in politics are tracking only this race, because I think I’ve explained maybe clearer than has been explained before how important the DA’s office is,” Stephan said.

The power of incumbency proved itself in races across California, including those George Soros had attempted to influence. The liberal billionaire invested heavily in Jones-Wright and other progressive candidates and struck out in nearly all of those district attorney races. (Union Tribune)

inewsource has an interactive map of how each precinct voted in the county and congressional races if you want to see how your neighbors compare.

Levin Declares (a Second-Place) Victory in the 49th

Environmental attorney Mike Levin declared Wednesday that his ticket to the November election has been punched, even though the candidate challenging Levin for the No. 2 spot in the race, Democrat Sara Jacobs, is promising to wait until every ballot had been counted before she concedes.

Levin told Voice, “We feel that we’ve won.”

He intends to highlight differences between himself and Republican Diane Harkey on climate and energy policy and gun violence prevention.

Harkey is also assuming her opponent in November will be Levin. His “priorities are massive tax increases to pay for a single-payer, government-run health care system,” she said in a press release. “Mine are to decrease the tax burden, expand the economy and secure the border.”

So far, the race to replace Rep. Darrell Issa is the second most expensive in the country , reports the Union-Tribune.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written and compiled by Ry Rivard and Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.