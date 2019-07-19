Morning Report: The Gonzalez-Schneider Beef Is Back

Rob Schneider, who used to be a star on “SNL,” has revived his blood feud with a star of the Democratic Party, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez.

Sara Libby explores the beef, which centers on Schneider’s opposition to vaccine mandates and Gonzalez’s attempts to limit how many people can get exemptions from vaccine requirements.

As with many of the country’s most vitriolic debates, it is playing out on social media.

The dispute now includes Gonzalez’s husband, County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who Schneider criticized for switching parties. Fletcher challenged Schneider to a debate. None of it was very pleasant.

Gonzalez’s daughter, Tierra Gonzalez, tweeted that, “I hope whoever marries me is okay marrying into a blood feud against … @RobSchneider.”

Horse Deaths Continue in SoCal

The start of the 2019 racing season at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club began with tragedy. Two horses collided with each other during training in what racing industry officials described as a freak accident. Both died.

Joe Harper, the director of the club, said one horse turned into another and they collided head-on at about 6:45 a.m. on Thursday.

“Horses run into each other [on] tracks, in the farm, out in the wilderness,” he said, according to NBC 7 San Diego. “This is just one of those thankfully very rare, unfortunate accidents.”

The deaths are the latest to haunt the industry. The Santa Anita Park in suburban Los Angeles ended its season with 30 horse deaths.

Lincoln Gets a New Leader (Again)

Stephanie Brown, the principal of Montgomery Middle School in Linda Vista, will take over as the principal of Lincoln High, the Union-Tribune reports. Brown has worked in the San Diego Unified School District for 16 years, including as principal at Dana Middle School.

Lincoln High’s leadership was dismissed at the end of the school year, but the school has struggled to find stability ever since it reopened in 2007 after the campus was rebuilt. Superintendent Cindy Marten once said, “when we get Lincoln right, we get America right.”

In Other News

Behold, the Most San Diego News to Ever San Diego

Tony Hawk has teamed up with the owner of a skater-owned brewery to create his own beer, called … wait for it .. Tony Hawps IPA.

The Morning Report was written by Ry Rivard and Andrew Keatts, and edited by Sara Libby.