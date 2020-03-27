 Morning Report: The Hits Keep Coming for San Diego Businesses - Voice of San Diego

News

News

Morning Report: The Hits Keep Coming for San Diego Businesses
Voice of San Diego
Image via Shutterstock

Some of San Diego’s biotech community has gotten a boost from the coronavirus, with companies pursuing vaccines or new tests for the virus. But for the rest of the industry, it has resulted in clinical trial disruptions, loss of access to venture capital and the suspension of certain types of drug research.

In a new story, Jared Whitlock looked at the new reality settling in for a San Diego cluster that employs 65,000 people and generates nearly $40 billion in local economic impact.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus has claimed, at least temporarily, two long-running San Diego businesses:

  • The iconic Hotel del Coronado announced it was shutting its doors, for now, for the first time in its 132 year history. Good luck finding a better symbol for the severity of the crisis facing our local tourism industry. (NBC 7 San Diego)
  • And in yet another sign of how the crisis is affecting local media, San Diego Home/Garden Lifestyles announced Thursday it was shuttering after 41 years of publication. (San Diegoville)

Serving Seniors Scrambles to Address Problems With Food Deliveries

Nonprofit Serving Seniors is rushing to bolster food deliveries and support for residents of its East Village senior housing complex after government officials learned of issues with some deliveries and other resident concerns.

Some residents of the 200-unit Potiker Family Senior Residence worried this week when an expected monthly food bank delivery didn’t happen. Dozens of others also still weren’t signed up to receive twice-daily meal service more than a week after public health directives tied to coronavirus forced Serving Seniors to cancel meals previously served in the facility’s dining room.

And, as Lisa Halverstadt reports, some residents concerned about other directives that seniors avoid outside interactions also voiced concerns about security gaps at the building’s entrance.

After calls from county officials and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez’s office, the nonprofit made arrangements for a food bank delivery early next week and the county opted to bring in fellow nonprofit Jewish Family Service to assist through the weekend.

  • County officials revealed Thursday that a third San Diego County resident, an 87-year-old woman, has died of the coronavirus.
  • Fox 5 reports that Chula Vista City Councilman Steve Padilla is “making slow, steady progress” in his fight against the virus. Padilla, the first elected official in the state to announce he had coronarvirus, spoke to our Andrew Keatts about his diagnosis before he was forced to check into a local intensive care unit. 

The City’s Coronavirus Budget Crisis Is Here

Once hotel occupancy bottomed out and storefronts across the city shuttered, it didn’t take long to realize a city budget dependent on hotel and sales taxes was going to be in big trouble.

Thursday, the city released projections showing it is expecting to need $109 million in cuts by June 30, based on its declining revenues, as the Union-Tribune reported.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer and City Councilman Scott Sherman said difficult budget decisions will be coming soon.

“San Diegans are hurting right now and the city is going to be hurting as well,” Sherman said.

City finance officials will continue to refine the projections as the situation develops, but Faulconer’s proposed city budget for the 2021 fiscal year is due by April 15.

Speaking of budget crises … In the latest Learning Curve, Will Huntsberry assesses the likely impact of coronarvirus on school budgets. Spoiler alert: It’s not looking good.

Huntsberry spoke with Rep. Susan Davis, who represents portions of San Diego and serves on the House education committee about how federal money could help.

Oceanside Keeping Beaches, Parks Open – for Now

Oceanside officials are keeping the city’s beaches, parks and golf courses open – at least for now – despite a series of closures elsewhere in the region.

Kayla Jimenez reports that Oceanside officials are urging beach visitors to follow social distancing requirements and have instituted patrols to monitor activity there.

Some Oceanside residents told Jimenez they are concerned people will gather at the city’s parks and beaches because they are the only ones that remain open in North County, while others said they aren’t concerned as long as visitors don’t congregate.

  • Oceanside officials say they are not ticketing homeless people amid the coronavirus pandemic after the American Civil Liberties Union of San Diego and Imperial Counties raised concerns about potential enforcement in North County cities. (Union-Tribune) 
  • In South Bay, Coronado beaches are also open, but city officials are trying to discourage people from going. They’re also planning to monitor crowds this weekend for potential “spill-over” from San Diego’s beach closures. (Union-Tribune) 

In Other News

  • The operator of National City’s golf course wants to raise green fees to cover minimum wage increases. (Union-Tribune)
  • Rural school districts are grappling with unique challenges amid coronavirus shutdowns. (KPBS)
  • National City could soon become the first in the county to allow cannabis lounges. Up to six establishments in the city could get permits allowing patrons to buy and consume the drug on premises. (Union-Tribune)

The Morning Report was written by Lisa Halverstadt, and edited by Sara Libby.

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

Morning Report: County Limiting Access to Officials Managing COVID-19 Crisis

Morning Report: Which Governments Are Ready

Border Report: Officials Hope Border Travel Restrictions Protect 'the Greater Good'

What to Read Next
News

Oceanside Is Keeping Beaches, Parks, Golf Courses Open

Kayla Jimenez
Economy

Biotechs’ Non-Coronavirus Work Is Taking a Big Hit

Jared Whitlock
News

Morning Report: VA Resisted Telework Requests as Virus Spread

Voice of San Diego
News

This Week Is ‘Crucial’ for San Diego's Virus Fight, Scientist Warns

Randy Dotinga

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
This Week Is ‘Crucial’ for San Diego's Virus Fight, Scientist Warns
The VA Told Employees to Keep Coming to Work – Now Several Have the Coronavirus
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
How Fast the Coronavirus Could Spread in San Diego, in One Chart
San Diego Cracks Down on Outdoor Activity
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
This Week Is ‘Crucial’ for San Diego's Virus Fight, Scientist Warns
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
A Guide to the Official Guidance on Coronavirus in San Diego
The Coronavirus’ Economic Impact on San Diego, by the Numbers
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
This Week Is ‘Crucial’ for San Diego's Virus Fight, Scientist Warns
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!